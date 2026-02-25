Bryce Young's future may be defined by Panthers' aggressive offensive change

The Carolina Panthers managed to surprise many when they got up off the mat and fought their way to an NFC South title. Head coach Dave Canales managed to bring Bryce Young back from the proverbial dead, which was perhaps the biggest reason for this sudden uptick in productivity.

And now, Canales has made another bold move to potentially take Young to even greater heights in 2026.

Rather than run it back and try not to upset the apple cart too much, Canales is seemingly going rogue, taking some responsibility off his plate as it pertains to the function of the offense. He will be more of a CEO than a hands-on offensive coach in 2026.

Carolina Panthers' play-calling shift could be key to taking Bryce Young to the next level

According to Canales himself at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will be calling plays next season. This will allow Canales to take a more "global" approach to the team's overall operations.

Canales hasn't lit it up in his two seasons calling plays. Carolina ranked 23rd and 27th, respectively, in points per game in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The lack of gaudy passing numbers before Carolina's late-campaign surge in 2025 isn't the best look for someone billed as an innovative young coach.

However, Young's horrendous play early in his career led to a benching and some uncertainty at quarterback. At the end of the last two seasons, the Alabama product seemed to get in a groove, and Canales' offense finally started to chew up even the more well-prepared defenses out there.

Idzik, 34, has been a longtime friend of Canales in the coaching ranks. After serving as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Seattle Seahawks, the new play-caller followed Canales to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming his top lieutenant in Carolina. Now, he'll have the chance to shine in charge of the offense and potentially bring more out of Young along the way.

The Panthers have some pieces that are worth shouting about, including the resurgent Young and a rookie receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, who is quickly starting to emerge as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFC. Idzik may have all he needs to get this team back on the right track.

Like Canales in Tampa Bay, Idzik could be in for a very rapid rise through the coaching ranks. If he crushes it with a team that is not equipped to compete with the best of the best on offense, a strong showing could lead to some head-coaching interest and a possible hire.

And that would also put Young in an immensely strong position regarding a lucrative contract extension.