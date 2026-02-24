Panthers' calculated Bryce Young contract delay hints at bigger plan

The Carolina Panthers are going to pick up quarterback Bryce Young's fifth-year option before the deadline. However, speculation remains that the franchise could give him a longer-term commitment at some point during the offseason.

General manager Dan Morgan stated that he was still discussing the possibility of Young receiving additional financial security. Fans are divided on the issue, but it couldn't be dismissed entirely after the former Alabama star made some encouraging strides in 2025.

Young's outlook looks a lot more promising now. Whether it's enough for the Panthers to make a larger commitment is anyone's guess, but one team insider hinted that the signal-caller would be more than willing to bide his time.

Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young willing to bide their time on a lucrative extension

Joe Person of The Athletic once again affirmed his belief that the Panthers would not get a new deal sorted with Young this offseason, preferring to wait until after his fourth season. This isn't uncommon, even if it means Carolina may end up paying more in the long run if the Heisman Trophy winner takes his game to even greater heights in 2026.

"The Panthers are not expected to offer [Bryce] Young a long-term deal before next season, preferring to let his fourth season play out (which was the timeline the Panthers followed before extending Cam Newton). Could that change? Maybe. But as a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick who’s trending upward, Young likely will be looking for a top-of-the-market contract. He can help himself with a Pro Bowl-type season and another trip to the playoffs." Joe Person

Quarterback contracts are soaring around the league. Josh Allen currently leads the way in guaranteed money with $250 million on his deal. While Young won't get anything like that without a meteoric surge forward, even the mid-tier quarterbacks are in the $40-50 million range. Malik Willis, who has accumulated a grand total of six career starts in four years, is projected to get $35.53 million a year in free agency.

Young could get up to $50 million per year or more with the desired improvements next season. The cap is only going up, but this will complicate Morgan's ability to keep growing the roster. Triggering the fifth-year option gives him some additional breathing space. Still, a plan must be put in place now to swiftly address every eventuality.

The Panthers haven't fully maximized Young's rookie contract. They made the playoffs last season, but early mismanagement hindered his progress enough that fans questioned whether Carolina made the right choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Those critics are slowly being silenced. Everyone within the building firmly believes in Young. And with another season of poise, precision, and coming through in the clutch, he'll be a very wealthy man indeed.