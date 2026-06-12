Xavier Legette knows exactly what's at stake and isn't running from the challenge

By now, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette's early-career struggles are well-chronicled. He's running out of opportunities to establish himself as a long-term fixture for the team, though, and can’t afford another letdown campaign.

And he knows it, too.

With two years remaining on his rookie contract and a club option for 2028, time is on Legette's side. However, the 2024 first-round pick must show meaningful growth quickly and seems to be well aware of the reality of the situation he faces.

Xavier Legette isn't running from his uncertain long-term outlook with the Carolina Panthers

Legette addressed the media on the final day of the Panthers' mandatory minicamp (practice was cancelled, but press conferences weren't). Asked what his personal goals were for 2026, he kept it real with reporters — and himself.

"My main thing, man, is just to have a better year than my first two years [with the Panthers]," Legette stated. "I can't have another year like I did last year. I can't do that."

Kudos to Legette for owning up to his shortcomings. He could've blamed shoddy quarterback play or the addition of a No. 1 target à la Tetairoa McMillan. Instead, the South Carolina product chose to look in the mirror and tell himself to be better.

Statistically speaking, Legette's not wrong either. He was one of the league's most inefficient pass-catchers by several notable metrics.

80 wideouts drew at least 50 targets in 2025, including the playoffs, and Legette was one of them. Here's where he ranked in the following categories, courtesy of Pro Football Focus ($):

77th in yards per route run (0.88)

Tied for 77th in yards after catch per reception (2.2)

73rd in passer rating when targeted (70.3)

Tied for 72nd in receiving first downs (18)

69th in yards per reception (10.3)

Frankly, the eye test hasn't been much better than the numbers. While Legette has the requisite size (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) and speed, he's yet to translate a strong athletic profile to consistent production in the pros. His route running and ability to create separation (or lack thereof) need to improve.

Head coach Dave Canales and the Panthers are apparently still "bullish" on Legette, for whatever that's worth. The franchise invested premium draft capital in the young wideout not long ago. Nevertheless, patience may start wearing thin, if it hasn't already, especially if third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II continues to stand out throughout the offseason.