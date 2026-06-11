Soaring Panthers rookie is becoming the offseason story nobody saw coming

The Carolina Panthers kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, which is the last time they will be on the practice field until training camp.

And the hype continues to grow around one rookie who could be in line for a major role.

Early impressions are important, especially for the coaching staff and players. Minicamp is also a sign that the Panthers' opening weekend against the Chicago Bears is just over three months away, and the excitement will only continue to grow for the 2026 season.

That excitement also comes from the flashes of the Panthers 2026 rookie class, headlined by first-round pick Monroe Freeling. Yet, it isn't the offensive tackle that is catching the eyes of head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young.

It's Chris Brazzell III.

Carolina Panthers rookie Chris Brazzell II quickly got Bryce Young's attention

The former Tennessee standout and All-SEC selection has already made strides in his development. While Brazzell may not be a Week 1 starter, he is already becoming a pivotal piece to the Panthers' passing game with his ability to stretch the field with explosiveness, long strides, and good hands that flash at the catch point.

Young has seen those flashes at practice and noticed improvements in the little things. It's a sign that the rookie may be further along than some believe.

"You would’ve thought he’d been in a pro-style system throughout his whole life. He’s coming in understanding splits, understanding landmarks, understanding route timing, route tempo, and where to be at the right time. So, I’ve been super impressed with his professionalism, the ability to do stuff, the ability for everything to translate."

Brazzell is theoretically competing for snaps with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. The latter is entering a pivotal 2026 campaign in which he must prove he can be a valuable and impactful wideout for Young. Some believe the rookie could eventually replace the South Carolina product, but there is room for everybody.

Expectations should remain tempered. Brazzell is coming out of a manufactured offense at Tennessee that has always been questioned for lacking pro elements. Even so, Carolina's new pass-catcher has showcased the potential to beat the stereotype.

Brazzell's quick rise would be welcome on offense, especially given the expectation that he will play a specific role rather than be a larger piece of the unit at the start of his career.

It would be best for everyone in the organization if Brazzell became much more than meets the eye. And he is off to a tremendous start.