Carolina Panthers vs. Commanders odds and prop bets for Week 7
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need to motivate themselves and plow through ongoing adversity in Week 7. Dave Canales is trying to keep this team engaged as another campaign spirals into oblivion. Easier said than done, but there is no other option.
Carolina faces a daunting challenge at the Washington Commanders this weekend. They're much further ahead than even the brightest optimist envisaged at this stage of their rebuild. It's an ambitious project waking one of the NFL's sleeping giants. These are two teams heading in different directions right now.
The Panthers are not without a chance despite missing more key men for the clash. Washington's defense is vulnerable without an early lead. Controlling the clock and keeping No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels off the field is the best chance of securing a surprising triumph on the road.
Whether the depleted Panthers are capable of this remains to be seen.
Carolina Panthers vs. Commanders odds for Week 7
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 9.5-point underdogs at the Commanders in Week 7. This is available at -110 whichever side of the line you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone brave - or foolish - enough to wager Carolina's money line can get odds of +380 currently (bet $100 to win $380). Washington is favored to get its campaign back on track in front of their home fans at -490 (bet $490 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting offenses to dominate with the over/under set at 51.5 points for the contest.
- Over 51.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 51.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Andy Dalton prop bets
Andy Dalton played fairly well last time out. A crucial mistake ended up turning the tide, but the veteran quarterback will once again be under center in Week 7 at the Commanders.
How much longer this continues if the Panthers cannot get out of their slump is the big question. There's no point keeping Dalton in the lineup if Carolina has nothing to play for other than pride. But much will depend on how Canales perceives Bryce Young's future with the franchise after benching the former No. 1 overall pick.
Dalton has an opportunity to put a big game together at Northwest Stadium. Washington's defense isn't exactly blessed with outstanding playmakers, especially in the secondary. They are also without two starting defensive linemen to further raise encouragement.
The former second-round pick's over/under for passing yards is 233.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Dalton's pass completion marker stands at 22.5 from 34.5 attempts. His touchdown over/under is set at 1.5.
- Over 1.5 touchdowns: +116 (bet $100 to win $116)
- Under 1.5 touchdowns: -152 (bet $152 to win $100)
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 7
- Diontae Johnson - 63.5
- Xavier Legette - 37.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 20.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 7
- Chuba Hubbard - 70.5