Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons odds and prop bets for NFL Week 18 game

Dave Canales made his intentions clear about how the Carolina Panthers were going to approach their regular-season finale. He wants his squad to stay committed and potentially get another victory before attention turns to a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

The Panthers are under-strength, which has been the tale of the tape throughout the campaign. They are devoid of legitimate talent and quality depth. That's a dangerous combination in the NFL — something that's led to just four wins from 16 outings so far.

This is all about personal pride. The Panthers are facing the division rival Atlanta Falcons, who lost in overtime last weekend at the Washington Commanders to relinquish control of the NFC South. They need to beat Carolina and hope the New Orleans Saints can somehow get the better of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who easily disposed of Canales' squad last time out.

Playing the role of spoiler should be enough to keep the Panthers motivated. Considering the prospect of wholesale changes to the playing personnel in the coming months, general manager Dan Morgan will be watching to see who remains committed and who threw in the towel ahead of time.

That could make a big difference when the time to decide their respective fates arrives.

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons game details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons odds for Week 18

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at the Falcons in Week 18.

Carolina +7.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win $100)

Atlanta -7.5 points: -106 (bet $106 to win $100)

Anyone brave (or foolish) enough to believe in the Panthers and wager their money line can get odds of +295 currently (bet $100 to win $295). The Falcons are favored to triumph at -370 (bet $370 to win $100). Whether it's enough to win the NFC South and make the postseason remains to be seen.

FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating an entertaining affair between the division rivals with the over/under set at 48.5 points for the clash.

Over 48.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 48.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers anytime touchdown props for Week 18

Miles Sanders: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Adam Thielen: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

David Moore: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

Xavier Legette: +250

Jalen Coker: +320 (bet $100 to win $320)

Raheem Blackshear: +410 (bet $100 to win $410)

Bryce Young: +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

Tommy Tremble: +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Ja'Tavion Sanders: +750 (bet $100 to win $750)

