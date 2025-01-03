Carolina Panthers must strike early blow on Michael Penix Jr.'s unique traits

The Carolina Panthers could get a taste of what's to come versus the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. They aren't playing for much other than pride, but making an immediate statement against rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should be enough to maintain a strong sense of urgency.

After a dismal run of form from veteran free-agent signing Kirk Cousins, the first-round pick was thrust into the limelight. Penix started against the New York Giants and secured his first victory in the face of lowly opposition. However, what the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft did in defeat last time out at the Washington Commanders was more impressive.

Penix went toe-to-toe with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels with the primetime spotlight glaring. He led a phenomenal final drive to force the contest into overtime, displaying the composure and accuracy that became synonymous with his time in college. Unfortunately for the signal-caller, the Falcons lost the coin toss and he never got the football again.

The Falcons are now relying on other results going their way in pursuit of the postseason. Carolina is playing the role of spoiler once again before everyone goes their separate ways at the campaign's conclusion.

Not allowing Penix to gain additional momentum would be a solid marker from which to build. He could be a thorn in Carolina's side for years to come based on his admittedly small sample size. Striking an early blow is crucial.

Carolina Panthers must impose themselves on Michael Penix Jr. early

Penix also provides the Panthers with a unique challenge.

He's a left-handed quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa is the only other around the league. The ball comes out differently and the edge rushing blindside also reverses to further complicate matters. Couple this with the supreme threat of Bijan Robinson versus the league's worst defense against the run, and it's not hard to see where the complications could arise.

Head coach Dave Canales acknowledged it'll be a different test for his squad. One they better get familiar with quickly considering how long Penix could be under center for the Falcons.

"The ball hits your other hand. So, imagine the spin of the ball…if you're like a righty, it smacks your left hand. The spin goes bam; you stop it that way. With the lefty, all of a sudden it's like, I didn't expect that, you know, the balls puts force on the other hand. I think maybe with some primary reads kind of being out to the left side, we kind of throw it, you know, just based on field position and hash with right-handed quarterbacks. So I think they probably take the same approach that way, but, yeah, it'll be interesting." Dave Canales

Penix's strong start and the weapons at his disposal make this a tough out for Carolina to close their regular-season engagements. Ejiro Evero — Carolina's defensive coordinator who's come under fire this season — must find ways to confuse the first-year pro and force him into mistakes. Whether he's right or left-handed, that's the best way to restrict any signal-caller's influence.

The Panthers need to salvage some semblance of respectability from the campaign. They were blown away by the Falcons earlier this season and won't want the same to happen again. Giving Penix something he isn't expecting and letting him know this rivalry isn't going to go his way is only going to help in the long run.

As Canales said, it'll be interesting to see how things play out. And this could be a window into how this matchup twice a season is going to go in the coming years.

Let battle commence.

