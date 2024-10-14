2 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat vs. Falcons in Week 6
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers looked good in their black helmet and process blue uniform combination in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Unfortunately, it didn't inspire the players enough to end what's quickly becoming a concerning slide into the abyss.
Carolina kept this relatively close before faltering later on. Andy Dalton threw two interceptions and the defense couldn't cope with the Falcons' offensive firepower. The Panthers are now languishing at 1-5 and propping up the NFC South once again with a daunting road contest against the resurgent Washington Commanders next on the agenda.
Head coach Dave Canales is trying to fight his way through untold turmoil right now. David Tepper isn't exactly known for keeping his nose out of football-related affairs, but the billionaire hedge fund manager needs to give this project time. Things will get worse before they get better. Staying the course is crucial.
With that being said, here are two winners and three losers from Carolina's latest defeat in Week 6.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. the Falcons
Loser No. 1
Carolina Panthers pass-rush
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers need dependable pass-rushing options. Their desperate moves in free agency are a testament to their inner panic within the organization. Not having veteran edge Jadeveon Clowney in Week 6 at the Atlanta Falcons was another body blow to their hopes of galvanizing this critical area of the field.
Fans were deeply concerned and rightfully so. Their fears were confirmed as the Panthers failed to register a single sack despite quarterback Kirk Cousins' preference to stay in the pocket after recovering from a torn Achilles.
Having an imposing ground game set the table for Atlanta in the passing game. It also helped that the Panthers couldn't get to Cousins. He looked comfortable and poised from start to finish. This was thanks in no small part to the time he had to go through his progressions.
Carolina registered three quarterback hits, but it was nowhere near enough. Much will depend on what those in power have planned at the quarterback position, but finding dynamic pass-rushers looks like their top priority above all else when the 2025 offseason arrives.