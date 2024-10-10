Panthers to debut entirely new uniform combo against Falcons in Week 6
I don't need to tell you this, but it hasn't been the most fun year to be a Panthers fan. Whether it was the offseason Brian Burns trade, the early season Bryce Young benching, or any number of David Tepper ... moments ... from the last 12 months, it's been tough sledding in Charlotte. You know things are bad when your 1-4 record is, like, barely a Top 5 current concern. And there's no reason to get into how Caleb Williams looks in Chicago, because sometimes self care is the most important thing you can do for yourself.
But finally – finally – Panthers fans have something to look forward to this weekend. (I want everyone reading this to take a moment right now and reset expectations.) This weekend, the team's debuting new uniforms! Although they're not really "new" uniforms – it's really more of a new uniform combo. It's not a lot, but beggars can't be choosers; you take what you can get.
Panthers' new uniform combo is pretty sharp
First of all, I'm sorry that you had to watch New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns talking about 'new beginnings' while wearing a Panthers uniform. In hindsight, maybe not the smartest decision from the Panthers' content team. Although I guess he wasn't wrong when he said there were a lot of things changing around the building?
Otherwise, these are pretty sharp. The black-and-blue helmet is especially fun, which is surprising because it's tougher than you'd think to pull off a matte black helmet. It does a great job making the blue jerseys pop more, and the black-blue-black overall combo is a winning one. The blue jerseys don't get as much run as they should, so it's an encouraging sign that the team is thinking about incorporating them a bit more often – they'll also wear them again in Week 10's matchup with the Giants in Germany.
So, yeah. New uniforms! (Kinda.) Everyone always benefits a well-timed makeover. Maybe this will be the great turnaround point in the Panthers season! Maybe the black helmets will become a thing now! This is what 1-4 teams have to look forward to; this and free agency.