Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants early odds and prediction for Week 10 game
By Dean Jones
A different experience awaits the Carolina Panthers this weekend. One could argue that might be a good thing to keep things fresh with Dave Canales' team playing for nothing more than pride over the second half of the campaign.
This is also the only chance Carolina has to take center stage with the entire NFL audience watching in 2024. It's at 9.30 a.m. Eastern Time, but it's a stand-alone game nonetheless. Capitalizing on it is crucial.
The Panthers should be brimming with confidence following their morale-boosting victory over the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. The New York Giants were convincingly beaten by the resurgent Washington Commanders last time out, but they cannot be underestimated with some decent talent on both sides of the football.
It'll be fascinating to see if the Panthers can bolster their hopes of a strong end to the season at the Allianz Arena - home of Bundesliga soccer kingpins FC Bayern Munich. Embracing the challenge and savoring the moment can be the springboard behind another good showing.
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants odds for Week 10
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 6.5-point underdogs against the Giants in Germany.
- Carolina +6.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- New York -6.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to bet the Panthers' money line in confidence following their second win of the campaign last time out can get tempting odds of +220 currently (bet $100 to win $220). The Giants are favored to get their season on track with an international audience watching at -270 (bet $270 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the greatest spectacle on European soil with the over/under set at 40.5 points for the contest.
- Over 40.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 40.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants prediction for Week 10
Considering the Panthers are coming off an impressive victory and the Giants are not exactly playing good football right now, the 6.5-point spread seems excessive. This is a game they can win. That should be the message Canales is looking to get across throughout the week.
Restricting the Giants' formidable defensive front is the biggest obstacle. Former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns will be out for revenge against his old employers. They also have nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who is well on course for an All-Pro selection after a phenomenal first half of 2024.
Making quarterback Daniel Jones uncomfortable in the pocket is another big objective. The former first-round selection is growing increasingly uncertain under center as pressure mounts about his job status. Keeping him contained in the pocket and forcing him into mistakes will lead to turnover opportunities. That's a guarantee.
Much will also depend on whether signal-caller Bryce Young can maintain his encouraging series of performances since returning to the starting lineup. The signs are positive if Carolina's offensive line can negate the pass rush. New York's secondary isn't great, so this looks like a good chance for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama to keep his renaissance going.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win
The Panthers have nothing to fear in this one. If rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Adam Thielen, and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum can participate in some capacity, the better their chances will be.