Panthers' Zach Ertz temptation just became even harder to resist

It's no secret the Carolina Panthers have questions to answer at tight end. General manager Dan Morgan seems content enough to move forward with what he has, but those plans could change quickly if satisfaction decreases.

And now that veteran free-agent Zach Ertz achieved another massive milestone on his road to recovery, the temptation to check in may now be even harder to resist.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Ertz has now been given the green light to resume football activities after tearing his ACL last season during a brutal mid-air collision against the Minnesota Vikings. He is also staying sharp, recently catching passes from Andrew Luck during a workout at Stanford.

Carolina Panthers could check in on Zach Ertz after encouraging injury update

This is significant.

Ertz might be at the tail end of his career and is definitely a little slower than his Pro Bowl days, but he is an accomplished pro who knows how to get open. He exploits soft zones effortlessly, and he can be depended upon across the middle and in the red zone.

Here is video, with Andrew Luck throwing passes to Zach Ertz https://t.co/M50EYr2pub pic.twitter.com/cojRylcL0C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2026

For a team crying out for legitimate production at tight end, it wouldn't be surprising if the Panthers at least made a call to see where things stand.

While Ertz doesn't fit into their youth movement, Morgan clearly believes this team is ready to take the next step. The more consistency they have around quarterback Bryce Young, the better. And even though Father Time is starting to catch up, he was productive last season before a devastating setback.

The Washington Commanders moved in a different direction with free-agent signing Chig Okonkwo. Ertz is not going back to D.C., but he has worked tirelessly to get healthy in readiness for the new season, and he is not ready to call time on his career as yet.

Maybe Ertz is looking to ring chase, which the Panthers might not be able to provide. But after getting back to health much quicker than anticipated, the soon-to-be 36-year-old might be looking for a featured role more than anything else.

The Panthers have more faith in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, and Tommy Tremble than most outside the building. Two of those have already dealt with injuries during training camp, which is a slight concern. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will constantly survey the landscape, but there is a lot of merit to bringing in Ertz.

Much would depend on the money involved, but it makes sense.

Ertz is a proven performer and a respected locker room leader. He was instrumental to the growth of Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels during his rookie campaign for the ages in 2024. The Panthers are right on the cusp of something great after winning the NFC South, so this potential acquisition would bring much more than just on-field prowess at an important time.

It may come to nothing, and it would be a pivot from Morgan's intended strategy. That doesn't mean it shouldn't be considered.