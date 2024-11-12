Chicago Bears fans ridicule comes full circle to Carolina Panthers' delight
By Dean Jones
It's funny how life works out sometimes.
The Carolina Panthers have been constantly ridiculed by the Chicago Bears fans over the last 18 months. This centered on the team's decision to trade up for Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Previous general manager Scott Fitterer thought they were ready to drop in a quarterback and take off. He was wrong.
Carolina went through constant complications. Frank Reich was fired after just 11 games. Young had flip-flopping coordinators with nobody able to get on the same page regarding his development. The Panthers won just two games, which also meant they had to hand over the No. 1 pick in 2024 to the Bears.
This was the transaction that the NFC North outfit's long-suffering support thought could solve a quarterback complication that spans generations. Caleb Williams was the choice from a long way out, preferred to the likes of Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye atop the draft.
Williams came into the league as a generational prospect according to most analysts. He was a magician both with Oklahoma and at USC en route to the Heisman Trophy. This was also perceived to be a fantastic situation for a rookie signal-caller looking at the options available in the passing game.
Carolina Panthers can't help but laugh at Chicago Bears' misery
The early signs were encouraging enough. It hasn't taken long for things to unravel.
Chicago is on a disastrous run. Their offensive line is incapable of protecting Williams. The first-year pro isn't seeing the field properly and is holding onto the football for too long.
His pass-catchers are becoming frustrated and Williams' early development is being severely mismanaged. Oh, and the Bears also parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following their dismal loss to the New England Patriots.
To make matters worse, Daniels - the man who was taken one pick after Williams at No. 2 overall - is thriving with the Washington Commanders as they look to make a surprising postseason challenge in Year 1 of his professional career.
Sound familiar?
The Bears are in complete disarray. This has come full circle for their fans. They are no longer reveling in the glory of what was supposedly the biggest trade heist in NFL history. Instead, the shoe is on the other foot.
They are getting no sympathy from Panthers fans, that's for sure. With Young gaining confidence and Dave Canales enjoying the first winning streak of his head coaching tenure, it's their turn to stick the boot in. And that didn't take long to fill the timelines on social media.
In another twist, former Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is the man tasked with filling Waldron's shoes. As fate would have it, this was also a role he assumed permanently when Reich was fired last season before Canales opted to go in a different direction.
Brown must be wondering what he's done to deserve such toxic situations in consecutive years. Williams isn't a lost cause - Young wasn't either despite what some would have you believe. But something has to change to maximize the obvious skills at his disposal.
Panthers fans haven't had much to legitimately cheer lately. So one could forgive them for having a wry smile about the events unfolding in Chicago.