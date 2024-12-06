Chuba Hubbard and 3 Panthers who could get reduced snaps at the Eagles
By Luke Gray
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
When you break this down, veteran cornerback Dane Jackson can't see more of a reduced role than he was given in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Apart from backup quarterback Andy Dalton, the former seventh-round selection was the only other dressed Carolina Panthers player to not see a single snap on Sunday. A real downfall for the man signed from the Buffalo Bills in free agency to become the team's starting option opposite shutdown presence Jaycee Horn.
A training camp injury coupled with the signing of Mike Jackson Sr. meant it was always going to be tough for Jackson to find his way into the starting lineup on the outside. It's bad luck, but that's football sometimes.
Jackson was given a chance to operate in the nickel after returning from his hamstring complication. After some extremely sub-par performances, his snaps were rightly allocated to rookie Chau Smith-Wade against Tampa Bay.
The fifth-rounder out of Washington State played 62 percent of the defensive snaps. Smith-Wade also secured his first career pick, which doesn't bode well for Jackson's involvement down the stretch.
It makes sense for Jackson to see limited action moving forward as part of the team's long-term vision for the future. He is only on a two-year deal in Carolina and could easily be cut this offseason. He's got a close connection to general manager Dan Morgan, but the Panthers are running their football operation with no sentiment attached these days.
Smith-Wade is a rookie worth investing in. The defensive back's growth in his short NFL career has been notable. Pulling the player out of the lineup for a veteran with little future in Carolina seems counterproductive.
While it will be disappointing for Jackson to see his role reduced so greatly, the player only has himself to blame.