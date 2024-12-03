Ikem Ekwonu and 4 Panthers with soaring stock after Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Watching Bryce Young fight back in the face of significant adversity is rapidly becoming the Carolina Panthers' story of the season. All hope seemed lost for the signal-caller after he was benched. It was a humbling experience - one that brought a new lease of life from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's resolve, poise, and confidence have improved exponentially since his return to the starting lineup. He's beaten the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. He's gone toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield in consecutive weeks. The Heisman Trophy winner has proven capable of potentially manning the quarterback spot in Carolina long-term.
Opinions are changing. Those who wrote Young off and labeled him the biggest draft bust in NFL history are eating their words. The Panthers have renewed faith in the former Alabama star after a remarkable turnaround.
Recent insider revelations indicate those in power are not planning to draft a signal-caller from the college ranks. This would be the biggest vote of confidence imaginable.
If Young continues his rise with a strong performance at the Philadelphia Eagles and their dominant defense, you can lock him in as the 2025 starter.
Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB
Dane Jackson's performance levels since coming back from a hamstring injury weren't up to the required standard. The Panthers coaching staff recognized this too, which provided another chance for rookie Chau Smith-Wade to shine from a starting role.
Smith-Wade played 62 percent of defensive snaps. Jackson didn't register a single defensive snap. More importantly, the No. 157 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft made a big impression when it counted.
There was a lot to like about Smith-Wade's performance levels as the team's nickel option. He was assured in coverage, anticipated things well enough aside from a couple of lapses, and wrapped up oncoming runners at the contact point. This was arguably the biggest positive above all else when one considers the concerns surrounding his slender frame during the pre-draft process.
The former Washington State standout managed to secure his first interception of the campaign. He's the first Panthers rookie to claim a pick since Jaycee Horn in 2021. While he's nowhere near that standard, Smith-Wade made a strong claim for extended involvement down the stretch.