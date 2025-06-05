Chuba Hubbard just landed in one of the NFL’s boldest 2025 predictions

Chuba Hubbard just keeps getting better and Carolina Panthers fans are hoping that Year 5 is his best yet. They'll really like what Moe Moton of Bleacher Report said about Hubbard recently, as Moton grouped Hubbard in with his list of running backs who could win their first rushing title in 2025.

"For consecutive seasons, Hubbard has led the Panthers in rushing. Last season, he registered career highs in carries (250) and rushing yards (1,195) while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

During Hubbard's breakout 2024 term, Carolina signed him to a four-year, $33.2 million extension. With that contract and the absence of Jonathon Brooks, who will miss the 2025 season because of a second torn ACL in 13 months, he's primed for another busy year on the ground."

Moton also discussed how even with Rico Dowdle joining the Panthers for the 2025 season, Hubbard is still the leading man in the backfield. He also pointed out that Carolina lost nine of their 12 games by double-digit points, which took opportunities away from Hubbard since the offense was forced to air it out more. If the team is more competitive in 2025, Hubbard's chance of doing what Moton predicted he can increases significantly because he'll get more carries.

Chuba Hubbard winning the 2025 NFL rushing title isn't as crazy as it might sound

The Panthers spent a fourth-round pick on Hubbard in the 2021 NFL Draft after he tore it up at Oklahoma State in college. His 2019 collegiate season was absolutely insane, as Hubbard rushed for over 2,000 yards and found the end zone 21 times as a runner while at OSU. Two years later, he was drafted by Carolina and has been a steady presence in the Panthers' offense.

This past season was Hubbard's best and the team wisely extended him, tying him to Carolina through the 2028 season. The Panthers showed signs of trending toward being a competitive team this past season and hopefully, that carries over to this year. Hubbard could be a massive weapon for the Panthers and what Moton predicted truly isn't that farfetched.

This could be yet another special season for Chuba Hubbard.