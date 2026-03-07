Dan Graziano just threw cold water on Panthers fans dreaming of Devin Lloyd

General manager Dan Morgan plans to attack the linebacking position this offseason. The Carolina Panthers were often found wanting at the defensive second level in 2025, and the front-office leader plans to do something about it this time around.

Just how the Panthers go about it is anyone's guess. Free agency is first on the agenda, which could provide Carolina with an immediate difference-maker with a smooth transition. There isn't much salary-cap space available right now, but Morgan and Brandt Tilis will probably free some up to be aggressive enough.

There could be several intriguing free-agent linebackers if the Panthers go down this route. However, one respected NFL insider believes a potential option for Carolina may be out of reach.

Potential Carolina Panthers target Devin Lloyd projected to re-sign with the Jaguars

Dan Graziano of ESPN believes the Jacksonville Jaguars and Devin Lloyd will eventually reach a new deal. It's somewhat surprising to see him creep towards testing the market, but the reporter still thinks he will end up staying with the AFC South club.

"Hitting the open market at 27 years old following a second-team All-Pro season, [Devin] Lloyd will generate interest from a number of teams looking to upgrade at the off-ball linebacker spots. This allows him to get a deal that just tops the one Zack Baun got from the Eagles in free agency one year ago, from the team he played for last year."

If Morgan is looking for a big splash at linebacker, Lloyd is precisely that. Slotting him into the starting lineup would instantly give Ejiro Evero's defense more ferocity and dynamism. Acquiring him wouldn't be cheap, but this would be the exact sort of massive statement Carolina has hinted at.

The Jaguars were expected to reach an agreement with Lloyd before the legal tampering window. They still might, but time is running out, and there will be a queue of suitors on the open market for the Utah product if Jacksonville lets things get that far.

The Panthers would be wise to keep tabs on developments between Lloyd and the Jaguars. They might also decide to make him an offer he cannot refuse if he is permitted to speak with other clubs. And Jacksonville's decision not to tag the 2022 first-round pick suggests they do not want to bid against themselves.

This is a fluid situation. The Panthers will be ready to strike, but with the Jaguars finally building momentum under head coach Liam Coen, letting Lloyd walk just sends the wrong message.

Time will tell, but there isn't much longer to wait.