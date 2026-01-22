Dan Morgan could uncover a little-known enforcer at the Senior Bowl

The Carolina Panthers have been riding high after their first postseason game since 2017. Now, attention turns to the needs in Charlotte.

Reality sets in quickly as Carolina’s list of needs looks less like a Starbucks order on a summer morning and more like a grocery list ahead of the incoming winter storm — surprisingly long, and unavoidable.

The Panini Senior Bowl kicks off next week in Mobile, Alabama, where NFL prospects from every level of college football converge to compete and give evaluators one of the first true looks at how they stack up against NFL-caliber talent. Dan Morgan and his staff will be watching developments closely.

Carolina Panthers should keep tabs on Delby Lemieux during Senior Bowl week

The Panthers’ offensive line payroll ranks third-highest in the league. Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays are free agents. Ikem Ekwonu’s ruptured patellar tendon injury is expected to sideline him for most, if not all, of the 2026 season. Carolina’s protection has become an expensive problem that needs affordable solutions.

During Senior Bowl week, Carolina should keep a close eye on FCS standout offensive tackle Delby Lemieux out of Dartmouth.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Ivy League pass protector is light by NFL and even FBS standards. However, his film makes him an intriguing developmental prospect.

Lemieux has yet to receive official measurements, and his tape comes against lower-level competition. Still, his polish and football IQ are reasons for optimism.

Despite his lighter frame, his footwork is quick and efficient, almost ballerina-like in how effortlessly he glides in pass protection. Lemieux consistently washed out edge defenders and tackles in the run game, showing the ability to play downhill.

He worked well in combination blocks, opening rushing lanes, and held firm against stunts and twists. On paper, Lemieux looks like a potential Day 1 or Day 2 talent, but coming from the Ivy League, he’ll need to prove it in Mobile.

Lemieux offers the Panthers a path to getting younger and cheaper along the offensive line without spending premium draft capital. A strong showing in Mobile could push him into mid-Day 3 conversations. Even if he struggles at tackle, teams may view him as a candidate to kick inside to guard or center.

At 6-foot-4, Lemieux has the frame to transition inward. His intelligence and technique could make him an intriguing option at center at the next level.

At the end of the day, this is all projection. Lemieux has a chance to turn projection into reality and make himself a lot of money.

I’ll be watching closely to see how he performs, and I’m sure Morgan will be as well.