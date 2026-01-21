Panthers' crucial contract situation fans brushed off is raising real concern

The Carolina Panthers have shown a clear willingness to take care of their own throughout general manager Dan Morgan's tenure so far. This has greater significance for those drafted by the franchise who prove their worth as cornerstone pieces.

Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, and Chuba Hubbard all got new deals before their current contracts expired. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was on track for the same distinction, but rupturing his patellar tendon in Carolina's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams changed the landscape considerably.

Morgan has more tough decisions to make this offseason. This starts by deciding what to do with his free agents, and Cade Mays' future may not be as clear-cut as fans initially thought.

Carolina Panthers giving Cade Mays a new deal may not be so clear-cut

Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer highlighted the precarious situation between Mays and the Panthers. The beat reporter didn't think Carolina would overpay to keep him around, especially with the money already tied into the offensive line and the new need at left tackle. Much will depend on the amount he's seeking, but this situation could go either way.

"If [Cade] Mays wants a three-year, $15 million or four-year, $20 million contract, that might be hard for the Panthers to pull off, especially with the needs they have elsewhere, particularly at left tackle, outside linebacker and safety. Mays is a quality starting center, but there’s reason to believe the Panthers might not value him to the point that they’d be willing to sacrifice a huge portion of their budget for him." Mike Kaye

Morgan is taking stock. Conversations are ongoing behind the scenes regarding current players, those out of contract, potential additions, and draft prospects of interest. But we've already seen during his profitable front-office pairing with cap guru Brandt Tilis that the Panthers aren't going to overcommit.

Projections about Mays getting $12 million per year seem a little far-fetched. The former Tennessee standout is a good player, but he's not going to get that in Carolina or anywhere else. Still, if the Panthers and the player's representatives can find some middle ground, a compromise on an extension seems feasible.

The Panthers have to be smart with their money this spring. Morgan wants to be more aggressive before embarking on an NFC South title defense for the first time in a decade, but keeping the bigger picture in mind is crucial as well. With the money already committed to the offensive line and quarterback Bryce Young's cap number soaring in 2027, business decisions must have the long term in mind.

What that means for Mays' future is anyone's guess. But if the Panthers do let him walk, they'd better have a good contingency plan ready.