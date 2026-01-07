Dan Morgan’s most trusted ally suddenly lands in crosshairs of Panthers' rival

The Carolina Panthers' encouraging progress under this current regime was always going to come with alluring glances from elsewhere. And a bitter division rival is threatening to make a daring raid for general manager Dan Morgan's most trusted ally in the front office.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons have requested permission to speak with Carolina's executive vice president of football operations, Brandt Tilis, about the vacant role of football president. Unfortunately, the Panthers were unable to block the approach because it was a promotion up the ladder.

This may only be for some division reconnaissance while they can. Most insiders believe the job will go to former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, although nothing has been confirmed. It'll be an anxious wait for fans, and Morgan better have the right contingencies in place if Tilis crosses enemy lines.

Carolina Panthers must make contingencies after Brandt Tilis approach

Tilis joined the Panthers soon after Morgan was promoted to the leadership role. He came highly recommended, having done sterling work behind the scenes with the Kansas City Chiefs, specializing in salary-cap management and personnel evaluation, with great success.

He's carried on this trend in Carolina. The Panthers are on a much more stable financial footing. There have been no significant gambles, and almost every major investment has yielded rewards. It's not hard to see why others would be interested in securing his services, and the Falcons may not be the last to approach.

The Panthers will be hoping Falcons owner Arthur Blank leans into his previously strong bond with Ryan and hires his former signal-caller. They can do nothing about the approach, so they'll have to hope that Tilis believes in the project enough to stick around for at least another year.

At the same time, the Panthers cannot get caught on the back foot.

Morgan is shrewd enough to know that Tilis won't be around forever. He's widely respected in league circles. His reputation is only enhanced by Carolina's emergence from rock bottom to the playoff picture. Whether he wants to run his own show or not is unknown, but possible replacements must be lined up if he takes the plunge.

It'll be interesting to see how this shakes out. Ryan remains the overwhelming favorite, but the Falcons want to make sure they cover all their bases. If someone else impresses them enough, don't be surprised if they go in a different direction.

That could be Tilis, which would be a hammer blow for the Panthers at the worst possible time.