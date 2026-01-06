Dan Morgan is reshaping the Panthers faster than anyone expected

The Carolina Panthers have had a rollercoaster season. Through the mountainous highs and the humbling lows, it is easy to lose sight of the horizon.

Carolina opened the campaign with very modest expectations. Winning the NFC South was seemingly out of the question. Most sportsbooks set their projected win total at 6.5, which represented progress, but not much.

More importantly, those in the organization did not feel this outcome was even possible.

Carolina Panthers' postseason spot proves this project is heading in the right direction

After some overzealous, controversial decisions by ownership in prior seasons, the team was content to stand pat on several occasions. They avoided aggressive roster moves. Dan Morgan is focused on prioritizing development and long-term growth.

"This season our goals are clear: improve our consistency, develop our young core, have our vets lead the way and compete every week with a relentless team first mindset. We’re committed to playing disciplined football and create a culture of high character and resilience. I have full confidence in our players, coaches and staff to rise to the occasion. Together with ownership empowerment we aim to build a foundation for long-term success while putting in the work and earning our arrival." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

To Morgan’s surprise, the Panthers have arrived, and they are ahead of schedule.

The division might be a disaster. Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surrendered seven of their last nine games amidst a generational collapse. The Atlanta Falcons fired both their head coach and general manager immediately after their final game. The New Orleans Saints were evidently in a transitional period under head coach Kellen Moore.

As for the Panthers? They emerged not as lowly contenders but as opportunists with a chance to provide an infinite amount of momentum to the seasons ahead.

This is something both Morgan and Dave Canales know particularly well. Both joined the Seattle Seahawks before the 2010 season. That same season, the NFC West club hired current general manager John Schneider and coaching legend Pete Carroll.

Both the Panthers’ coach and front-office leader speak highly of their time with Seattle, but 2010 was special. This was the same season the 7-9 Seahawks beat the 11-5 Saints in the wild-card round.

During the game, Marshawn Lynch had the famous “Beast Quake” run. The 67-yard touchdown sparked an eruption from the fanbase so large that it registered as a low-magnitude earthquake. Canales described nearly fainting from excitement after the play.

Even as two-score underdogs, these games carry weight — momentum matters. Just a couple of seasons later, the Seahawks landed Russell Wilson, and they found themselves in the Super Bowl.

While winning it all seems like a stretch for Carolina, this project is on the right track. Not even the team's strongest critics can deny that.