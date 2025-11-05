Panthers' quiet trade deadline was much louder than fans think

It was a quiet trade deadline as expected for the Carolina Panthers. Some fans were clamoring for general manager Dan Morgan to be a little more aggressive than usual, but he saw the situation for what it was.

The Panthers are ascending; that's not up for discussion. At the same time, they are not one bold move away from being classed as a legitimate Super Bowl challenger.

Morgan has a long-term strategy to get the Panthers into this realm. He also values draft picks highly, which is the most traditional and effective way to build a championship-caliber squad. The former linebacker is not going to make moves just for the sake of it. After all, that's a big reason why Carolina got in such a mess, to begin with.

Even though the Panthers stayed silent, the lack of activity was louder than fans think.

Carolina Panthers didn't panic at the trade deadline, and fans should be encouraged

It represented a sign that the project is on track. It was an indicator of the faith Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have in this youth movement spearheading Carolina's renaissance. Things are not perfect, and this is not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination. Even so, there is resolve, cohesion, and collective belief — three core components behind any successful franchise.

That's reason enough for fans to be encouraged. Sure, the splashy trades are nice, but that is not the way Morgan goes about his business. He saw how things capitulated as Scott Fitterer's right-hand man when rash gambles didn't pay off, and he wasn't planning to make the same mistakes. It won't grab the headlines, but it's having the desired effect.

Fans should stay the course. The Panthers are closer to the playoffs than they were this time last year, but it's a step-by-step process. Morgan and his staff rightfully concluded that one massive (or minor) acquisition would not move the needle. Waiting until the offseason, spending money wisely, and finding the prospects needed from the college ranks was always the likeliest course of action.

It's been a long time since the Panthers' football operation was run with such professionalism. Team owner David Tepper is letting the football experts run things as they see fit. Morgan and Brandt Tilis are making sensible decisions that always have the future in mind. If they thought standing pat at the trade deadline was the correct route to take, fans should have supreme confidence.

Things weren't going to magically turn around overnight. But make no mistake, the Panthers are on the right track to future prosperity.