Dan Morgan reveals pre-draft necessity for potential Carolina Panthers prospects

The Super Bowl participants have been decided after a dramatic championship weekend. But for the Carolina Panthers, their offseason plans are already in full swing.

Dan Morgan has a lot of hard work ahead. The general manager steadied the ship during his first year in charge, adopting a more professional approach and putting the Panthers on sounder footing. He didn't get every decision right, but there was far more good than bad.

Kicking on throughout the 2025 recruitment period is crucial. The Panthers don't have much money to spend right now, although that will change in the weeks leading up to free agency. That makes it more important than ever to maximize the nine draft selections at his disposal.

Assessment events are well underway. Morgan was at Shrine Bowl practices this weekend and will likely head to Mobile, Alabama for the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. And the front-office leader made it clear exactly what he's looking for.

Dan Morgan wants to bring passionate players to the Carolina Panthers

During an interview with Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer, Morgan revealed that passion for the game will be high on his list of desirable traits. Prospects can have all the talent in the world. That counts for nothing if the desire doesn't match.

"Obviously, we’re looking for passionate football players. Guys that just love playing the game, and kind of have a little bit of an edge to them, too. So, I think when you’re interviewing these guys, you’re just getting a sense of, ‘Is that passion coming through in what he’s saying? Does the guy have a little bit of an edge with some of the stuff that he’s saying or are you kind of reading through it as a bit of fakeness?’ I think it’s just really getting a feel for the guy and what he’s made of." Dan Morgan

Morgan is a no-nonsense character. He doesn't suffer fools gladly — just ask Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Finding the right prospects that fit into the growing culture is just as vital as talent. If there are red flags or the Panthers have some semblance of doubt following an interview, they'll look elsewhere.

The Panthers got extended playing time from most of Morgan's first draft class. There were good moments and plenty of bad thrown in for good measure. But the most encouraging thing above all else was how easily each first-year pro settled into this environment.

They bought in quickly. They responded well to Dave Canales' demands and earned significant responsibility for their efforts. The 2024 class came with high character in abundance, so it's no surprise to see Morgan adopt a similar philosophy this time around.

Everything is on the table right now. Morgan is going to approach things methodically and react when needed. He's got a long-term plan in place and trusts the project fully. Opportunity knocks with franchise stability for the first time under David Tepper's ownership. Taking advantage of it is critical.

Morgan won't leave anything to chance. He's a meticulous planner and shrewd talent evaluator. Fans can relax safe in the knowledge any player acquired from the college ranks will have the mentality needed to settle well.

