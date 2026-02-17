Dan Morgan wastes no time delivering Panthers' easiest offseason win

The Carolina Panthers have some monumentally difficult decisions to make during the offseason. However, general manager Dan Morgan wasted no time in giving this franchise its easiest win of the offseason.

Some players will leave. Others will arrive via free agency or the draft. But handing veteran long-snapper J.J. Jansen another short-term commitment was an absolute no-brainer if he wanted to carry on his playing career.

As it turned out, Jansen felt there was still a lot more to give. The Panthers rewarded him for another ultra-consistent campaign with a one-year deal to lock him for Year 18 with the club.

Carolina Panthers re-signing J.J. Jansen was an absolute no-brainer

There aren't many more popular players in the locker room than Jansen. He's logged 277 appearances for the Panthers, going through the ups and downs throughout more than half of the organization's NFL history. He's been a constant — the team's longest-serving player by a considerable margin and the only one left from Carolina's memorable run to the Super Bowl in 2015.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Jansen. After all, inept former head coach Matt Rhule actually drafted someone whom he thought could be a long-term upgrade.

Inexplicably, Rhule thought he was cleverer than the rest, spending a sixth-round pick on Thomas Fletcher in the 2021 NFL Draft. When the call came, the player thought it was with a contract before undrafted free agency. The video went viral, and the coach was pretty smug after the pick. But as with most moves throughout his tenure, it backfired horribly.

Fletcher and Jansen battled it out over the summer, but the veteran easily won. The draft pick was cut and hasn't caught on elsewhere in the league. Rhule is also long gone, and the undisputed No. 1 long-snapper and team leader is still going strong.

Jansen recently turned 40, so there's no telling how much longer he can keep going. It's not the most physically demanding role, so he could have a few more good years left. And if he keeps performing to his current levels, the Panthers will keep giving him one-year deals for as long as he wants.

This was a relatively straightforward decision for Morgan. Jansen is part of the fabric in Carolina — a future Ring of Honor inductee boasting the longevity and professionalism everyone should aspire to. He's survived seismic coaching changes, been down to rock bottom or worse, and even questioned for his viability when Rhule held absolute power. And he's always come out on the other end smiling.

Tougher choices are coming. Extending Jansen was easy.