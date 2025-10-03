Dave Canales is a confident and enthusiastic individual who consistently adopts a glass-half-full mindset. One cannot say he hasn't needed that since becoming head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

But for the first time, doubts are starting to creep into the fan base.

They aren't seeing much progress on the field. Carolina's capitulation versus the New England Patriots was depressingly familiar. If the Panthers don't manage to beat the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5, things could get extremely ugly with another campaign falling into the proverbial abyss.

One of the biggest criticisms Canales is currently dealing with centers on his conservative play-calling. Once the scripted plays end, things typically unravel. And the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator recently admitted what fans have been whispering for months.

Dave Canales isn't going to change Carolina Panthers' approach as doubts swirl

Canales is not going to change. He comes from the Pete Carroll coaching tree, which preaches physical football and imposing your will on the opposition. The Panthers aren't doing that nearly enough, but the coach remains adamant that things will improve once the players begin to execute with more effectiveness.

"We want to find opportunities to be a tough, physical football team. When we’re in second-and-short, that’s an opportunity to run the ball. Get us a new set of downs. Does that (second-and-short situation) present some explosive opportunities? Absolutely. But that’s my philosophy. It’s kind of been my DNA, going back to being with coach [Pete] Carroll for all these years. When we get into that mode, we want to be able to be tough. We want to be able to run downhill. We want to be able to do those things so we can get a new set of downs and then open up the attack again." Dave Canales via The Athletic

Being stubborn when things aren't working isn't going to get Canales very far. The Panthers hired him as head coach because of his young, progressive approach — not because he was a disciple of Carroll with the same philosophies. If there is a need to switch things up, he should be flexible.

That doesn't appear likely to happen soon. Canales is steadfast in his belief that things will fall into place. The Dolphins' defense isn't particularly imposing, so this for the Panthers to get back on track. Whether they can accomplish this feat with pressure building is another matter.

Canales needs a win. He needs to alleviate the growing concerns about this project's direction. And if that requires some schematic adjustments away from his typical approach, it's a small price to pay.

