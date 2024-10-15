Dave Canales' frustrations simmering after latest Carolina Panthers' defeat
By Dan Tonna
Another week, another loss. The row of individuals lined up to receive blame for the Carolina Panthers' increasingly poor season gets larger. Who was this week’s victim? Andy Dalton.
The journeyman signal-caller has posted a 1-3 record since being called in to replace Bryce Young. Despite being the superior quarterback this season by every measure, many call for him to be benched. When asked if Young would make a return next week, head coach Dave Canales responded with a prompt answer.
“Andy will be playing against the (Washington) Commanders next week,” said the first-year coach.
The cheerful coach uses a stern tone. It’s a touchy subject given his recent history of benching the former Heisman trophy winner hours after maintaining that he would be the starter.
The reality is, Dalton needs to be near perfect to make up for a struggling defense. Ejiro Evero's unit allows an average of over 33 points per game. That's difficult for any signal-caller to overcome.
Dave Canales' frustrations begin to boil amid Carolina Panthers' losing run
The Panthers can not afford for the 36-year-old to make mistakes. In the fourth quarter, they were driving. Chuba Hubbard was leading the charge. Finding themselves near the red zone, Canales controversially abandoned the run and called a play action. Dalton off balance, tried to force a pass between four defenders to Ian Thomas.
It was the turning point in the game, according to Canales. A shift in confidence. The interception catalyzed an 84-yard touchdown drive for the Atlanta Falcons, extending their lead to 14 points.
"For all of us, it’s definitely hard when we get into those situations in a one-score game. And we’ve just got to finish. There’s nothing else to say about it than that. Just finish on our terms. Be able to punch that in and get a two-point opportunity there and turn it into a game. So, that’s something we’ve got to continue to learn how to put a full game together. "- Dave Canales
The optimistic coach believes his guys are capable of being better. If they avoided the first interception, then maybe the two drives that coincided would have pushed the Panthers over the Falcons. It would have gone differently than a turnover on downs and a second interception that could have easily gone for another Atlanta touchdown.
Winning this game seems like it would have been an insurmountable lift for the talent on this roster. Playing football is difficult when the opponent is bigger, faster, and stronger. A notion that Canales is slowly beginning to recognize.
"We are going to attack the fundamentals and the basics, because if we can just make the story as simple as that — can we get better at fundamentals? Just the basics of what we are doing, how we fit in different type of run styles and that’s the challenge for us, just to keep taking that next step and improving our football."- Dave Canales via Charlotte Observer
There is no magic button to push. The team is desperate for better tacklers, better pass rushers, better run stoppers, and better passers. The issue is talent, but the coach more than likely will not admit it directly.
Set to face the Washington Commanders, the Panthers have their work cut out for them. Their offense will likely need to put up much more than 20 points to keep up with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The emerging superstar makes Carolina's next game anything but winnable.