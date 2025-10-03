Dave Canales makes it clear the Panthers' biggest issue is running out of time

The Carolina Panthers are currently dealing with a multitude of issues. And after four games of subpar efforts, head coach Dave Canales finally called out the position group that's been the most lackluster of all.

Dan Morgan took a significant risk this offseason. The Panthers clearly knew about Josey Jewell's medical condition, and they hoped for good news rather than getting proactive to cover their bases. When the veteran linebacker showed up for camp still dealing with concussion symptoms seven months after sustaining the issue against the Arizona Cardinals, releasing him was the only viable course of action.

Morgan did nothing to fill the void. He was confident the Panthers had enough to perform well. We are now at the quarter point, and his gamble doesn't seem to be paying off.

Dave Canales issues stern warning to Carolina Panthers' linebacking duo

The starting linebacker tandem of Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace has been abysmal. Their discipline against the run is inconsistent at best. Things are even worse in coverage. They cannot generate pressure when chances arrive. They look lost, incapable of either communicating effectively or tackling with the ferocity typically associated with Panthers' linebackers of years past.

Frustrations are growing among the fan base. That also goes for Canales, who laid down the gauntlet to his linebackers in no uncertain terms before Carolina's home game against the Miami Dolphins.

"The time is now,… We have four games under our belt with different packages, playing against different styles of offenses and that's the production and that's the urgency that's being communicated is, guys we need better play here in different spots." Dave Canales via SI

The message is simple. Either Rozeboom and Wallace step up and provide the consistency needed, or the Panthers will find players who can.

It's a fine-margins situation with the Panthers sitting at 1-3. The Miami Dolphins aren't exactly flourishing either, but they are coming off a primetime win and have one of the league's most dynamic running backs in De'Von Achane. That poses a significant problem for Carolina, so the second-level duo must be ready to counteract this threat.

Rozeboom is a trusted former player of Ejiro Evero. Morgan ignored other critical needs to take Wallace in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. At the same time, the Panthers aren't in a position to be sentimental. If this pair isn't meeting the required standards, previous relationships or draft standing shouldn't be a factor.

The Panthers have too much at stake for that. Canales put Wallace and Rozeboom on the hot seat in no uncertain terms. How they respond could determine their respective futures in Carolina.

