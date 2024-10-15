Dave Canales refuses to dismiss bombshell Carolina Panthers trade possibility
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers received some welcome news on the injury front following their Week 6 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Jonathon Brooks is ready to have his 21-day practice window opened after missing almost a year with a torn ACL. It's something that's provided some excitement for fans despite the team's struggles through six weeks.
Carolina saw something in Brooks despite the serious injury suffered during his final college campaign at Texas. They traded up to secure his services at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. His pending return could change the running back dynamic in the blink of an eye providing there are no further setbacks.
One overlooked scenario was asked to Canales this week. It was an outrageous trade idea involving Chuba Hubbard, the team's current No. 1 backfield threat who's been playing exceptionally well this season.
Dave Canales didn't rule out Carolina Panthers trading Chuba Hubbard
Canales didn't completely rule it out when probed. However, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator was quick to praise Hubbard for his commitment to improving and emerging leadership that continues to set a positive tone.
"Again, we just gotta get Jonathon [Brooks] out there, see where he’s at, take a good evaluation of him playing football, moving around with confidence and then we’ll make those decisions. It’s just the way that he [Chuba Hubbard] comes to work every day with the focus and mentality to get better. He truly has that mentality that I love, that I wish we can all grow to as a group. And he improves—every day in practice, game to game in the different ways he presses runs or picks up protection or runs certain routes. He’s in this relentless pursuit to find his best, and that’s the leadership that we need."- Dave Canales via USA Today
This is absolutely out of the question, although everyone has a price for a team going through constant turmoil such as the Panthers. Brooks is going to take time before returning to peak physical condition. Activating his practice window is a positive, but when he'll get back onto the field is anyone's guess.
Putting too much on his plate will do more harm than good. Hubbard's proven capable of shouldering a hefty burden over the last two years. He's averaging 5.6 yards per carry and boasts a 64.0 percent rush success rate according to Pro Football Reference. This is the sort of player you build an offense around, especially considering Canales preached his supposed stubbornness with running the football this season.
There is Hubbard's contract situation to factor into the equation. The 2021 fourth-round selection is looking for a new deal next spring. Paying running backs on second deals isn't the current trend around the league, but general manager Dan Morgan wants to reward those drafted by the franchise who prove their worth.
As always with these things, it comes down to money and whatever the Panthers believe to be an acceptable offer. One would expect Miles Sanders to be a more likely candidate to be moved depending on the compensation attached, but there's just no telling what this front office is thinking with Carolina at 1-5 and going nowhere fast.
Hubbard would draw interest if he's made available. Although Canales didn't completely dismiss the notion, it shouldn't be considered unless it's a whopping offer Morgan cannot refuse.