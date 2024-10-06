Chuba Hubbard extension becoming a no-brainer after latest highlight-reel play
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard is looking for a new deal when his contract expires next spring. He's well on his way to attaining this feat after a sensational start to the Carolina Panthers' campaign.
Hubbard is taking on the lead running back responsibilities and thriving behind a much-improved offensive line. The Panthers laid down the gauntlet to the fourth-year pro by trading up for Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's a challenge he's risen to in no uncertain terms.
Another fine example of this arrived early in Carolina's game at the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Hubbard burst through a crease and turned on the jets for a 38-yard touchdown to open the scoring. This came immediately after head coach Dave Canales had successfully converted a fourth down thanks to an end-around with wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Carolina Panthers must re-sign Chuba Hubbard if stunning form continues
This was another strong indicator of how important Hubbard is to the team's overall strategy. Brooks is nearing closer to returning after almost a year out with a torn ACL suffered at Texas. Miles Sanders is an aging backup option but nothing more. Paying running backs is not a favorable trend around the league right now, but general manager Dan Morgan might want to reconsider if he's thinking about doing the same.
Hubbard is a tone-setting force capable of carrying a heavy burden for this offense. Carolina believes Brooks can do the same once he finds his football legs again. Considering the questions at the quarterback position, having two running backs capable of becoming the focal point wouldn't be a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination.
Regardless of whether the Panthers extend Hubbard or not, he's going to get paid somewhere. The Oklahoma State product is young and ascending, which is something teams around the league are always looking for despite the increasing stigma around giving those in the backfield second deals.
Morgan wants to reward players who perform well. Hubbard is exactly that.