Dave Canales stays coy on Panthers' backfield after Rico Dowdle’s rise

Dave Canales is basking in the glory of two successive victories after the Carolina Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys. The head coach is starting to see his ethos come to life, with his young and talented squad displaying their resolve to get themselves back to .500 for the first time since Cam Newton's return to the franchise in 2021.

This triumph was spearheaded by running back Rico Dowdle. The former Cowboys draft pick told his old team what was coming, and they had no answer for his aggressive approach. He accumulated the most yards from scrimmage in franchise history with 239, adding to the 206 rushing yards gained by the player in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

It was the spark Carolina needed, especially with Chuba Hubbard out of the lineup. However, it has provided Canales with a tricky conundrum on how to approach the team's running back dynamic moving forward.

Carolina Panthers' running back dynamic could shift after Rico Dowdle's emergence

Canales was noncommittal when discussing his plans after the game. The Panthers still have to figure some things out, but the coach stated that whatever is decided, Dowdle is going to be a big part of it.

"We're going to figure that part out, but I know that Rico [Dowdle] is doing a great job and will be a part of what we're doing." Dave Canales

Dave Canales didn’t commit to Chuba Hubbard being the starter over Rico Dowdle when he returns from a calf injury. pic.twitter.com/orzldmMMji — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 12, 2025

Hubbard has proven his worth to the Panthers. The former Oklahoma State star signed a new four-year extension last season after cementing his status as the team's No. 1 option. But it's hard to look at Dowdle's immense impact and not think he's been more impressive through six weeks of the campaign.

It's a nice problem for the Panthers to have. It's certainly a far cry from having Hubbard shoulder the load single-handed while Miles Sanders struggled and 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks was out through injury. Finding the correct balance is crucial, but it would be a shock if Canales didn't adopt a legitimate 1-2 punch with equal involvement.

That's the least that Dowdle deserves after his mesmerizing fortnight. Hubbard might not like it, but this is in the team's best interests. And after the Panthers have spent so long languishing among the league's bottom feeders, everyone should be on board with that.

The Panthers have an identity. Run the football effectively with Dowdle and Hubbard behind their exceptional offensive line. Play complementary football on defense and special teams. Let quarterback Bryce Young manage games effectively and come through in the clutch. That's the blueprint for success.

And this also includes Dowdle as a focal point, or at least it should.