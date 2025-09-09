Dave Canales under fire as preseason stubbornness sinks Panthers

Dave Canales is already taking some heat just one game into the 2025 season. The Carolina Panthers' offseason hope came to an abrupt halt with defeat at the Jacksonville Jaguars, which represented a humbling reality check that left far more questions than answers.

It also exposed a complication that could have been avoided.

The Panthers were disjointed offensively. Bryce Young couldn't get into a rhythm, his wide receivers couldn't maximize opportunities when they arose, and the timing was completely off. Nothing is perfect in the first week, but this was extremely alarming.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect for fans was watching the cadences and play calls coming in late. Canales and Young were not on the same page, and the Panthers suffered greatly. What makes this especially frustrating is that the same complications were evident at the start of 2024.

Carolina Panthers offense suffering early as Dave Canales refuses to adjust

This stuff should be rectified over training camp. If there are still problems, then the preseason represents the best place to acquire some additional polish before the real action arrives.

Canales treats the preseason with disdain. Young didn't play much. The head coach didn't even call plays until the third game when his No. 1 signal-caller wasn't dressed for action. Jack Plummer received this benefit, and he's no longer around.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator acknowledged the issue. Canales knows it's not quite right, and yet, he did nothing to adjust and put the offense in a better position to hit the ground running.

Canales on how offense is impacted when pre-snap operation is slow, which it was Sunday and early last year. pic.twitter.com/PclogyUE1G — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 8, 2025

Ejiro Evero's defense was a separate embarrassment, especially against the run. Much more was expected of the offense, and this group failed to produce the goods. If the same trend continues at the Arizona Cardinals, Canales will be looking for a scapegoat to take the heat off.

Carolina couldn't afford a sluggish start. Losing so convincingly to the Jaguars burst Canales' bubble. He wasn't afraid to let people know that the Panthers weren't going to be the walkover of years past, proudly proclaiming nobody would want to play them. After their Week 1 effort, everyone will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on his team.

The pressure is on to improve. Sixteen games are remaining, and another week of practice should help. But if the same problems continue for much longer, the coach will come under fire for failing to adapt his offseason methods to resolve what was a clear flaw during the previous campaign.

That's the sign of every great coach. Canales wants to be considered among them, but the jury is still out on that.

