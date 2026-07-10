Derrick Brown gets his long-overdue moment after years in the shadows

Nobody needs to tell the Carolina Panthers how good or valuable Derrick Brown is. After all, the defensive lineman has been among their standout performers for years.

Now, he is finally getting the league's attention at long last.

Brown is a Pro Bowler. He is a dominant interior force, widely regarded as one of the league's best defensive tone-setters. But he was often overlooked when discussions arose about the elite-level performers around the NFL.

That narrative is changing.

Derrick Brown's dominance is gaining praise from outside the Carolina Panthers, and it's about time

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed his annual list of the best defensive tackles, getting votes from coaches, scouts, and front-office personnel. Brown had an honorable mention last year. This year, he surged up to No. 5 in the standings.

And he even got one first-place vote.

Fowler spoke to a veteran NFL assistant coach about Brown, and the report was glowing. He stated that they were actively avoiding giving him any chance to break up plays when they faced the Auburn product. And if he played in a bigger market, he'd probably be on everyone's radar by now.

"We actively ran our running plays completely away from him. That's how good he is. The only reason he's not a household name is that he plays in Carolina."

When you have opposing offenses actively game-planning to counteract your threat, you have arrived.

While some fans will no doubt feel some type of way about the household name comment, the Panthers haven't done much winning overall with Brown. That doesn't detract from his incredible talent, and the tide is turning under head coach Dave Canales, but the most successful teams in the big cities get all the hype.

That's the way it's always been, and it's the way it'll likely stay.

Brown is arguably Carolina's best player. He can take over games. He is a respected leader in the locker room, setting the right example and driving his teammates forward at every opportunity. The No. 7 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft embodies everything Canales is trying to build from a culture standpoint.

And the best part? He's barely in his prime years.

With questions elsewhere on the defensive front after Tershawn Wharton's neck injury, Brown will be counted upon more than ever. He's finally had a taste of playoff success, and he'll want more. Enhancements to the linebacker and edge-rushing spots should make things a lot easier. But Carolina's ability to win in the trenches starts and ends with him.

He must deliver, and he will.

Brown is finally getting the sort of respect fans have demanded for years. With another strong campaign, he could be No. 1 on Fowler's ranking this time next year.

That's how good he is.