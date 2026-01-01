Derrick Brown said what all Panthers fans already knew about Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from their crunch NFC South championship showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's arguably their biggest game since 2017, and it could be a win-or-go-home scenario unless the Atlanta Falcons do them a favor.

There were some eyebrows raised when Buccaneers and former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield popped up on the injury report this week with right shoulder and knee problems. He was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, but managed to get in a full workload on New Year's Eve.

That told Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown all he needed to know.

Carolina Panthers know Baker Mayfield won't miss Week 18 despite injury worries

When asked about Mayfield, the former Auburn standout knew that there was no way he was going to miss such a high-stakes contest. Brown was teammates with the signal-caller, so he knows how competitive he is. As for the game plan to stop him? The interior force was giving nothing away.

"Knowing 6 [Baker Mayfield], he'll be out there on Saturday, for sure. You know, I think he is a great competitor. So we will see him out there on Saturday for sure. Some secrets you've gotta keep in house." Derrick Brown

Derrick Brown on facing Baker Mayfield (who popped up on the Bucs injury report yesterday) for the 2nd time in 3 weeks: “Some secrets you have to keep in house” #Panthers pic.twitter.com/TbqwQeVa6Z — Kelli Bartik (@KelliBartik) December 31, 2025

Mayfield's been playing hurt for weeks. This speaks volumes about his team-first mindset and toughness, but the Buccaneers' regression during this stretch allowed the Panthers to take the division lead. They seized it, and everyone is striving to get over the hump and secure their first NFC South title in a decade.

The Panthers held Mayfield in check during their first meeting in Week 16. Doing the same on the road with everything on the line could be more challenging, but Brown is confident. These moments have been nonexistent for the lineman since he joined the Panthers as the No. 7 overall selection in 2020. He doesn't want to waste it.

Everyone knows what Mayfield will bring to the table. He will never back down, no matter how things are going. He's overcome significant adversity to galvanize his career after never standing a chance in Carolina. That always gives him an extra spark versus the Panthers, and they must be wary of the wounded animal.

As Brown stated, it would have to be a devastating injury for Mayfield to miss this one. He can heal during the offseason. This is all about helping Tampa Bay right now, so the Panthers need to stand up and counteract whatever the gunslinger brings to the table.

Nothing else will do.