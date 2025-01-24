Donte Jackson uses Panthers' dysfunction as cautionary tale amid Steelers unrest

The Carolina Panthers were the poster child for NFL dysfunction once upon a time. That provided one of their former players with a cautionary tale for fans of his new club who are growing restless about the current state of affairs.

It took a while for the penny to drop, but team owner David Tepper is starting to learn. He went through head coaches, general managers, and quarterbacks like old socks over his first few years. The Panthers descended to new lows almost every season, becoming the league's laughingstock along the way.

This chaos has been replaced by stability at long last.

Carolina won just five games in 2024, but Tepper is confident he has the right men in place. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales' jobs were never under threat. The billionaire hedge fund manager was bullish about the project and quickly became enthused about the future. More importantly, he is staying out of the limelight and focusing on the business aspects of taking the organization forward.

That didn't stop former cornerback Donte Jackson from highlighting the constant stream of failed appointments and everything in between during his time in Carolina when discussing Mike Tomlin's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carolina Panthers' previous dysfunction serves as cautionary tale for other teams

The respected head coach achieved another winning season in 2024 to extend his remarkable streak. Unfortunately, this amounted to nothing more than an early playoff exit once again. This is becoming an ongoing frustration for fans — some of whom are calling for change.

Jackson, who is about to enter free agency, left no doubt about his feelings on the matter. He thought having this longevity was rare and something highly beneficial for any locker room. He used the Panthers as a prime example of what can happen if things go the other way.

"The message to the [Mike] Tomlin haters. I would just be like, 'Be careful what you wish for'. I've seen in my six years in Carolina, I've seen three coaches get fired during the season. Some guys go through their whole career and see not one head coach get fired, period. Not let alone during the season, bro. I've seen three get fired during the season, bro. That's crazy. I've been under three interim head coaches. And in six seasons. That's in six seasons!" Donte Jackson via SI

The Steelers aren't in the business of removing head coaches. That's not their style. Most alternatives would be a downgrade on Tomlin. The fact there were trade inquiries regarding his potential availability is a strong example of the esteem in which he is held in league circles.

Jackson experienced what constant changes in prominent leadership positions can do for morale. The Panthers went from some of the greatest moments in franchise history during the mid-2010s to comfortably the NFL's worst-run organization in a few short years. Tepper's rash decision-making and constant meddling were big reasons why.

Things are more promising now. However, it took some soul-searching from Tepper and a harsh look in the mirror before a change in approach.

Steelers fans would be wise to heed Jackson's words. After all, he's been on both sides of the coin.

