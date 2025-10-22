Early odds and prediction for Panthers' Week 8 clash with the Bills

The Carolina Panthers are brimming with confidence, but their sternest test of the 2025 season awaits. This will tell head coach Dave Canales' squad about how far they have come, or how much hard work is ahead, before they classify themselves as a contender.

Week 8 sees the Buffalo Bills come to town. They are among the Super Bowl favorites despite a mini-slump before their bye week. Head coach Sean McDermott, Carolina's ex-defensive coordinator, should have a refreshed and refocused squad. And he won't want to leave the home of his old employers empty-handed.

The Panthers are looking to win their fourth straight and fifth in the last six games. And although the stadium will be packed with Bills fans, Carolina's passionate supporters have enough enthusiasm to make themselves heard.

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills game details

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills early odds for Week 8

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at home to the Bills in Week 8.

Carolina +7.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Buffalo -7.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Anyone looking to place a wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +295 currently (bet $100 to win $295). The Bills are favored to get their campaign back on track after an extended period of bye-week rest at -370 (bet $370 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 46.5 points for the contest, indicating that it could be an entertaining clash between two clubs with plenty of connections.

Over 46.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 46.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills prediction in Week 8

Obviously, a lot depends on Bryce Young's status. Insider reports suggest that the signal-caller will miss the contest with a high ankle sprain, but he was spotted walking to practice with a helmet and without a limp to begin preparations. That's an encouraging sign, but all signs still point to Andy Dalton being under center.

The Panthers will depend on their exceptional rushing attack more than ever. Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard are working as a tandem these days, and the Bills' run defense is vulnerable. That is something Carolina could exploit, which will also chew up the clock and keep Josh Allen off the field for good measure.

This will also be a stern measuring stick for Carolina's improving defense. Allen and the offense can put up points in a hurry. Staying disciplined is crucial, and any turnover opportunities must be seized.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss

The Panthers are not without a chance. But it would be an upset of monumental proportions if they could pull it off.