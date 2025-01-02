Eddy Piñeiro and 4 Panthers entering the last chance saloon at the Falcons

The Carolina Panthers conclude their regular-season engagements this weekend at the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Dave Canales wants a positive response from his players after they were embarrassed last time out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Canales won't be resting anybody. He wants to gain some positivity from another underwhelming campaign. Team owner David Tepper is willing to give this project time, but it's evident there is a lot of hard work ahead to take the next step.

This is a constant evaluation. General manager Dan Morgan has a good lay of the land right now. He'll know the team's strengths and their glaring weaknesses. He'll also find out about the character of certain individuals by how they approach Week 18.

Big changes are coming to the playing personnel this offseason. Morgan can free up additional salary-cap space through extensions, restructures, and early sacrifices. Very few can consider themselves core pieces for the future. For others, this will be their final audition in pursuit of an extended stay.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers players entering the last chance saloon in Week 18 at the Falcons. We'll begin with inconsistent kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Carolina Panthers players entering the last chance saloon in Week 18

Eddy Piñeiro - Carolina Panthers K

Although Eddy Piñeiro is statistically one of the most accurate kickers in league history, patience is wearing thin among the fanbase. He needs to finish the campaign on a high to enhance his hopes of getting another deal.

Piñeiro's accuracy beyond 40 yards has been disappointing in recent weeks. He's missed some extra points and his kickoffs are often subpar. There is no belief that the former Florida star can come through in critical moments. Some have already given up on the veteran.

This is a precarious situation facing Piñeiro. The Carolina Panthers will examine alternatives at almost every position group when the recruitment period commences. Whether he gets another chance to fight for his spot is another matter.

Week 18 sees Piñeiro return to the scenes of his biggest football crime. Fans remember vividly his wayward efforts at the Falcons that negated a phenomenal touchdown grab from D.J. Moore. Exorcizing these demons is essential to conclude the campaign on a positive note.