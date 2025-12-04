Eric DeCosta just blew the door wide open for bombshell Panthers splash

Dan Morgan is an opportunistic roster builder. The Carolina Panthers are in good hands with the cerebral general manager, but even though they remain firmly in the NFC South title picture at the bye week, there is a lot of hard work ahead.

This offseason represents the third phase of Morgan's master plan to get the Panthers back into contention. Some areas of the roster are solidified. Others need strengthening considerably. There are also a few unknowns thrown into the mix, with the current tight end dynamic being one of them.

Tommy Tremble has thrived in a more blocking role. Mitchell Evans is flashing promise as a rookie without being the complete package just yet. That is not the case with Ja'Tavion Sanders, whose breakout campaign has fallen by the wayside.

Carolina Panthers should seriously consider Isaiah Likely if he enters free agency

If the same trend continues over Carolina's final four regular-season games, Morgan could look to upgrade the roster with a legitimate pass-catching asset at the tight end position. And the Baltimore Ravens could provide him with an avenue to do just that.

General manager Eric DeCosta raised a few eyebrows around the NFL when the Ravens gave Mark Andrews a three-year, $39.3 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. Most thought the veteran would be moved on due to injuries and poor performance, but Baltimore opted to give him a supreme vote of confidence.

It's a calculated risk from the Ravens. It also further clouds Isaiah Likely's future, who could be set to hit the open market next spring.

Likely is a young, ascending tight end who's done nothing but shine when called upon. Andrews's role has restricted his influence, so there won't be a better time for the Coastal Carolina product to spread his wings and possibly earn a TE1 role elsewhere.

The queue of suitors for Likely would be enormous. Even so, the Panthers would be wise to inquire to see what it might take to land the player many fans were begging for during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Much will depend on how Carolina's decision-makers view Tremble, Evans, and Sanders. But looking at how the trio has performed this season, one couldn't see Likely as anything other than an upgrade right now.

Likely is not an aging veteran. He hasn't turned 26 yet, with his best football ahead. This signing would fit into Morgan's youth movement, and from a pure athleticism standpoint, this looks like a tremendous fit within head coach Dave Canales' schematic concepts.

Time will tell, but the Ravens made Likely's departure almost guaranteed thanks to their stunning decision to extend Andrews.