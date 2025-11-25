Panthers' once-promising golden ticket already looks like a disaster

The Carolina Panthers' youth movement has brought some impressive improvements in Year 2 under head coach Dave Canales. But if their Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers taught them anything, it's that this squad — as presently constructed — is not ready to leap into contention just yet.

They remain too inconsistent for any other assumption. Head coach Dave Canales is still learning on the job, dealing with some harsh truths along the way. Carolina's long-term future looks promising, even though challenging this season might be a step too far when push comes to shove.

And there is a once-promising golden ticket that is not making the desired progress.

Carolina Panthers need more from Ja'Tavion Sanders, and he's not delivering

The Panthers were expecting big things from Ja'Tavion Sanders in his second season. The athletically gifted tight end flashed promise as a rookie, and most were anticipating even more growth from the player this season. To say that hasn't materialized would be something of an understatement.

He's logged just 176 receiving yards from 25 receptions and no touchdowns this season. The former Texas standout is suffering from some severe confidence issues right now.

Sanders offers almost nothing after the catch. The explosiveness that caught the eye last season hasn't been evident this time around, and his blocking remains a weak link that doesn't seem to be getting better anytime soon. His lackluster outing on prime-time in Week 12 was a microcosm of how things have unfolded for the second-year pro in 2025.

Unless Sanders can raise his performance levels over Carolina's remaining five games, general manager Dan Morgan could be forced to find a legitimate No. 1 pass-catching tight end at some stage of the offseason. Draft experts are already linking Oregon prospect Kenyon Sadiq heavily to the Panthers, with the player boasting the dynamism and playmaking ability that those currently around don't.

It's not gone according to plan for Sanders, who was projected to have a genuine breakout campaign. However, all hope is not lost just yet, especially since the player has yet to turn 23.

There is some significant refinement needed. Still, if he cannot demonstrate the desired improvements, Morgan might not have the leniency to wait around on the off chance Sanders puts everything together.

If the Panthers want to push forward and into a conversation with the playoff hopefuls, they have no room for passengers. Either Sanders displays more urgency and purpose, or he'll likely be reduced to a secondary role when the 2026 campaign arrives.

It's that simple, really...