Panthers breakout hopeful is done playing nice in make-or-break second year

The Carolina Panthers have several players poised for legitimate breakout campaigns in 2025. It could easily go the other way, but head coach Dave Canales' intent to build a young, hungry, and progressive roster could bear fruit when competitive action commences.

Some breakout stars are more obvious than others. But one being completely overlooked has his sights firmly set on great things in Year 2 of his professional career.

Ja'Tavion Sanders flashed promise as a rookie. A neck injury dented his progress just when significant momentum was building, but it did nothing to detract from the optimistic future he carved out for himself.

The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft worked exceptionally hard throughout the offseason. Sanders looks a lot leaner and more athletic. It's showing on the field, with the former Texas standout making his presence felt more effectively over early workouts and training camp.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is growing into prominent Carolina Panthers role this offseason

Sanders believes he's growing as a player. The game has slowed down for him with some extra experience. He's also looking to be a better teammate, helping everyone in the tight end unit improve in pursuit of one common goal.

"I think I've grown a lot just mentally, calming down, being more confident, like that goes into being more confident with myself. Knowing what I can do to help the younger guys. In our room, we all learn off each other, so that's a great thing I like about our room, we all learn from each other. The work I've put in over the offseason is definitely showing, so I've definitely got more confidence in myself." Ja'Tavion Sanders via Panthers.com

This is immensely positive. Sanders was perhaps thrust into the limelight sooner than expected last season when Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas suffered injuries. It didn't go his way all the time, but this had a huge impact on his crucial early development.

Sanders isn't settling. He's eager for this to become the start of something greater. And after putting in the hard yards over the offseason, the Ryan High School graduate is reaping the rewards.

The Panthers are a little short at the tight end position, at least until Tremble fully recovers from back surgery. That places the onus squarely on Sanders to pick up the slack, although there's also a lot to like about the way rookie Mitchell Evans has transitioned this summer.

It's a responsibility that Sanders is taking seriously. And if he carries this through into the regular season, there's just no telling what the second-year pro could accomplish.

