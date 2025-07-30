Panthers draft pick is already justifying steal label at training camp

The Carolina Panthers are banking on their young players to spearhead them to respectability and beyond when the 2025 season commences. That means general manager Dan Morgan's second rookie class must hit the ground running.

Most of Carolina's 2025 draft picks have left a good impression throughout the offseason. Some are getting more hype and headlines than others, but everything is proceeding as anticipated with what looks like a talented group.

And one first-year pro going completely under the radar is already justifying his draft steal status at training camp.

The Panthers are putting more responsibilities on the shoulders of fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans than most expected during his crucial early development. Tommy Tremble's back issue was serious enough to require surgery, which placed the former third-round pick on the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Dave Canales is unsure when he'll return, but his status in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars is firmly in doubt.

Mitchell Evans continues to build momentum at Carolina Panthers training camp

That forced Evans and potential breakout candidate Ja'Tavion Sanders to pick up the slack. These reps with the first-string unit might be happening quickly, but the rookie hasn't looked overawed by the challenge.

Evans looks comfortable. He's got a well-rounded skill set that's serving him well. Almost everything needs a little polish before confidence increases, but his credentials are accomplished enough to suggest a rotational role could be in the offing when competitive action arrives.

The longer Tremble is on the sidelines, the more chances Evans will get. And based on the impressions coming from training camp in Charlotte, he'll keep capitalizing on them.

Evans' trajectory is firmly pointing up. Even so, bigger challenges are coming that will ultimately determine his fate.

How Evans gets on during joint practices will be crucial. The Panthers should give the Notre Dame product plenty of preseason involvement. If he passes these tests, that should be enough for Canales to find ways to get him involved when the results matter.

This isn't a fluke. The Panthers are nurturing their rookies the right way. Whether they were highly-touted prospects or undrafted free agents aiming to make their way, everyone gets a shot. Everyone gets a chance to catch the eye. And it's no surprise to see many of them flourishing in the training camp pressure cooker.

If Evans keeps this up, he'll be rewarded. And he might end up being a surprise package that not many saw coming.

