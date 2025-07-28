Panthers just made their stance on Jimmy Horn Jr. crystal clear

There is an enormous sense of excitement around the Carolina Panthers' offense in 2025. Quarterback Bryce Young's resurgence upon his return to the starting lineup last season is a big reason behind this optimism, but the team's improved pass-catching options cannot be overlooked either.

The pieces are slowly coming together at training camp. And for one unheralded rookie looking to carve out his path, the Panthers made their stance crystal clear.

Jimmy Horn Jr. might have been a sixth-round selection, but he's not acting like it. The former Colorado standout made his presence felt over Carolina's offseason program. He's continued this with an outstanding start at training camp, which hasn't gone unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales and his accomplished staff.

Horn is forcing the issue. The competition for places in the receiver room is fierce, but Canales and general manager Dan Morgan are eager to reward those who prove their worth.

Carolina Panthers have already worked Jimmy Horn Jr. into their first-string offense

That was further reflected at Back Together Saturday. Those in attendance noted that Horn was getting plenty of work with the first-string offense. This represents an important step in his early development, and the fact that he didn't look out of place spoke volumes.

The No. 208 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft is gaining momentum at the right time. Horn remains a work in progress, especially when it comes to improving his concentration and developing his route tree. Even so, one cannot be anything other than thrilled by the way he's applied himself to date.

Even if Horn cannot impact the wideout rotation immediately, he'll have an important role to play as Carolina's new kick/punt returner. The player will be aiming for more, and a fierce inner desire to be great is fueling his outstanding transition from college to the pros.

If this progress continues in the coming weeks, Canales will find ways to get him involved in the regular season. Giving Horn all he can handle in the preseason would be smart. Should the receiver pass this test with flying colors, that'll be enough for the Panthers to install some offensive plays designed to maximize his skill set.

Horn's determination, playmaking ability, and growing swagger are quickly making him a fan favorite in Carolina. If the wideout can enhance his skill set and continue to stack good days, he might be a surprise that nobody else sees coming when competitive action begins in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

