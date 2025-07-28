3 winners (and 2 losers) from Week 1 of Panthers 2025 training camp

Loser No. 1

M.J. Devonshire - Former Carolina Panthers CB

Dan Morgan invested heavily in the defense this offseason. That was the only realistic mentality after watching Ejiro Evero's unit give up more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in NFL history during a campaign that will live in infamy for all the wrong reasons.

This was undoubtedly positive, but there were concerns about whether the Panthers had enough at the cornerback position. The group was left relatively untouched, although Carolina's decision to scoop M.J. Devonshire off the waiver wire brought some intrigue.

Devonshire was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. The former seventh-round selection has the size and length typically associated with defensive backs in Evero's 3-4 base scheme, but the player was unable to make a good enough impression.

Morgan is a ruthless roster builder. If certain players aren't pulling their weight or buying into the team's culture shift, he won't hesitate to remove them from the equation. That proved to be the case with Devonshire, who was cut loose to make room for Mello Dotson, another ex-Raiders cornerback.

What the future now holds for Devonshire is uncertain. But this was a huge opportunity to turn the tide that fell by the wayside.

Time will tell if another chance arrives elsewhere.

Winner No. 2

Jimmy Horn Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR

All the hype centered on the Panthers selecting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there is a growing belief that the franchise picked up another steal much further down the pecking order.

And he just so happens to play the same position.

Jimmy Horn Jr. was Carolina's final pick of the draft at No. 208 overall in the sixth round. The former Colorado standout wasn't too happy about having to wait so long for his NFL opportunity, but he believes this represents the right fit for both sides.

Horn quickly emerged as an offseason standout. His explosiveness and elusiveness caught the eye consistently over OTAs. He was held out of mandatory minicamp with a slight hamstring issue, but that looks fully healed based on his ferocious early contribution at training camp.

The rookie wide receiver is being deployed as a kick/punt returner, which brings some added intrigue while he develops as a route runner. Horn is also getting involved with the first-string offense, hinting that the Panthers have plans to get him some reps and possibly even targets in the passing game from the moment he steps onto the field.

All signs are pointing up for Horn. If he continues to shine when the pads go on and when targets come his way in the preseason, confidence is only going to increase.