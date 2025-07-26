Panthers camp just started but surprise offseason signing is already out the door

Dan Morgan is already churning out the roster in pursuit of finding the right formula. Carolina Panthers training camp is still in its infancy, but the second-year general manager is maintaining his ruthless mentality when it comes to molding a team with better chances to contend.

And for one surprise offseason signing, a bold decision has been made.

There was some intrigue attached to the Panthers picking up cornerback M.J. Devonshire off waivers after he was cut loose by the Las Vegas Raiders. The former seventh-round selection had the chance to potentially make the 53-man roster and even crack the defensive rotation with a smooth transition into a new environment. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be.

M.J. Devonshire failed to impress and Carolina Panthers reacted accordingly

The Panthers released Devonshire to make room for another cornerback, undrafted free agent Mello Dotson. Ironically, he was also let go by the Raiders, and Carolina moved swiftly to bring him into the fold.

Dotson has the size and length typically associated with defensive backs in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season after a standout campaign at Kansas. That wasn't enough to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, but Morgan sees something in the rookie that can potentially become something more with high-caliber coaching.

Whether this amounts to anything remains to be seen. The Panthers have their top-three cornerbacks locked up in Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and promising second-year pro Chau Smith-Wade. Depth behind them is uncertain, so anyone who performs well during training camp will be rewarded accordingly.

Devonshire didn't do enough to make the grade. The Panthers gave him a shot to galvanize his career, but something was missing. And now, his NFL aspirations are hanging in the balance with just a few short weeks until the regular season commences.

Morgan is not running a charity. He's treating the Panthers' football operation like a business, which is a refreshing change of pace. It also sends a strong message to the players, who need to grow and buy into the team's philosophy or risk being made surplus to requirements.

And again, it's been a long time since the Panthers were run this effectively. But for Devonshire, the price was a heavy one.

