Panthers' youth infusion might finally change everything in the NFC South

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan are relying on their youth movement to spearhead better fortunes for the Carolina Panthers in 2025. One NFL analyst believes this is well within their capabilities if the trajectory keeps pointing up.

Optimism is growing around the Panthers. Canales believes they'll give everyone a good game this season. They won't win them all, but Carolina isn't going to be the pushover it once was. That's a guarantee.

There's a steely determination within the squad to silence their doubters. They want to bring pride back to the organization, which has been sorely lacking for most of David Tepper's ownership. And after making encouraging progress over the second half of 2024 despite a woefully inept defense, it's not hard to see why the Panthers are becoming a trendy pick around the media.

Carolina Panthers relying on youth to propel them to prosperity in 2025

This was a topic discussed in greater detail by Alex Kay from The Bleacher Report. The analyst believes there is an opportunity for rapid development in Carolina, but this all hinges on the team's young core getting closer to their respective ceilings when it's all said and done.

"The Panthers have a roster chock-full of talented prospects who have yet to reach their ceiling in the NFL. The team hasn’t been able to harness its upside in previous seasons, but this could be the year it finally comes together in Carolina. With 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young making strides following a brutal start to his NFL career and now augmented by a pair of elite up-and-coming pass-catchers in Xavier Legette and rookie Tetairoa McMillan, this offense could be sneaky good in 2025. If the youthful supporting cast can develop quickly, the Panthers could finish above .500 for the first time since 2017." Alex Kay

Bryce Young holds the key. The quarterback is looking like a different player this summer after finally showing the NFL what he's truly capable of down the stretch. Everything is in place around the signal-caller, so a genuine breakout campaign represents a bold yet attainable target.

Carolina's offense could explode if everyone gets a clear run of luck on the health front. There are a few defensive weak spots that might hold them back, but the bar isn't exactly high for improvements after Ejiro Evero's unit put together a historically bad campaign in 2024.

There is a nice blend of youth and experience across the roster. If some early momentum is generated, which looks entirely possible upon further examination of the schedule, there's just no telling what the Panthers might be capable of.

