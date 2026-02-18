ESPN insider said something Panthers fans have waited years to hear

Mike Evans has tormented the Carolina Panthers almost from the moment he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the No. 7 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. Even in his advancing years, the wide receiver is gifted enough to cause untold problems to anyone when firing on all cylinders.

Now, a leading insider touted a potential scenario that Panthers fans have been waiting years for.

Evans has spent the entirety of his career with the Buccaneers. He dealt with injuries in 2025, which ended his remarkable streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but he was still productive when healthy. Now, another free agency looms, and it seems as if the former Texas A&M star wants to see what else is out there.

Mike Evans leaving the NFC South would be music to Carolina Panthers' ears

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, via Evans' representation, confirmed that he plans to continue playing in 2026. Perhaps more telling, the receiver also plans to explore his options in free agency before making a decision one way or another.

"WR Mike Evans WILL return in 2026. His agents Deryk Gilmore + Darren Jones tell me the future HOFer will play this upcoming season — and *will* explore his free agency options. One of the league’s most consistent playmakers will be back — but we’ll see if it’ll be w/ the Bucs." Kimberly A. Martin

It's hard to envisage a scenario where Evans doesn't return to the Buccaneers. But this report, coming from his agents, makes it more likely than ever before.

That would be a dream come true for the Panthers.

Not having to deal with Evans twice a season, despite having an elite shutdown cornerback tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., would be a refreshing change of pace. The Buccaneers would like to keep him around, so much will depend on whether the pass-catcher wants to go ring chasing rather than potentially finish his career where it all began.

There would be a market for Evans. Several contending teams are crying out for receiver help, and his previous credentials need no introduction. He still managed 71.7 receiving yards per game when healthy last season, so the wideout is more than capable of going over four digits once again with a better run of luck on the health front.

Evans probably won't take a discount to stay in Tampa Bay, even coming off an injury-hit season. Projections indicate he could get just over $13 million per season on the open market. At the same time, the fit will probably be more important than any money at this late stage of his NFL journey.

And everyone associated with the Panthers will be hoping Evans opts for a fresh challenge over familiarity.