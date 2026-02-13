4 players who could reunite with Dave Canales on the Panthers in 2026

The Carolina Panthers are making some encouraging strides under head coach Dave Canales. Making the playoffs and winning the NFC South were signs that things are trending in the right direction. Now, it's all about moving the project forward.

Carolina doesn't have much money to spend in free agency. That will change before the legal tampering window opens, and general manager Dan Morgan wants to be aggressive in pursuit of providing some extra freedom during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are four players whom Canales has previously worked with who could be on Carolina's radar.

Players who could reunite with Dave Canales on the Carolina Panthers in 2026

Logan Hall - DL

The Panthers could need some more on their defensive front. A'Shawn Robinson looks like a primary salary-cap cut candidate with $10.5 million in savings attached. In this scenario, head coach Dave Canales may turn to someone like Logan Hall, who is gearing up to enter free agency for the first time.

Hall is an ascending player with a bright future. Interest would be high if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let him set the market, which would probably put him out of the Panthers' price range.

Rachaad White - RB

With Rico Dowdle likely to depart in free agency, the Panthers might seek another veteran running back to go alongside Chuba Hubbard and the returning Jonathon Brooks. Canales knows Rachaad White from his one season on the Buccaneers, so this could be a lively option to consider if the price is right.

White gained a career-high 1,539 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns when Canales was calling plays in Tampa Bay. Former college teammate Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are another potential destination, but linking back up with his old play-caller could be a tempting proposition.

Cade Otton - TE

Carolina may need more at the tight end position. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, Tommy Tremble, and James Mitchell are all solid players. None are needle-movers, especially in the passing game.

That brings Cade Otton under the microscope. He's a free agent, and he gained 455 receiving yards and four touchdowns under Canales' guidance in 2023. The Buccaneers might not have enough funds to make him happy, so he would be an instant upgrade on anything the Panthers have right now.

Mike Evans - WR

Why not?

Mike Evans has been a thorn in Carolina's side from the moment he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2014. The wide receiver suffered injury problems last season, ending his phenomenal streak of going over 1,000 receiving yards every year. It's highly unlikely that Tampa Bay lets him leave, but he may need to take a pay cut to stick around.

Even if Evans did hit the open market, he would be undoing all the trust he's built in Tampa Bay by joining a division rival. Still, there would be no harm in trying.