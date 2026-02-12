Panthers are one fragile return away from everything changing

The Carolina Panthers have heightened expectations after making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They did so thanks to outstanding coaching from Dave Canales and his staff, as well as improvements on defense.

However, Canales' offense struggled with consistency issues. Some of it came down to play-sequencing the execution of the game plan. Yet, the lack of dynamic playmakers at the skill positions limited what Carolina could've been in 2025.

There were some bright moments and flashes from running back Rico Dowdle, the playmaking ability of Tetairoa McMillian, and second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker. Unfortunately, there is a glaring need for explosive, creative pass-catchers or running backs, as well as needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Jonathon Brooks' return to full health could be a game-changer for the Carolina Panthers

The hope may rest on running back Jonathon Brooks, who hasn't seen the field in almost two years.

Brooks is a gifted player at running back. He was one of the stars of the Texas offense in 2023 before he tore his ACL for the first time, missing the entire pre-draft process and training camp. He did not make his debut with the Panthers as their second-round choice until Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Longhorns standout played in three games, flashed immense potential with creativity and explosive capabilities to be an impact running back at the next level. Then, Brooks re-tore his ACL against the Philadelphia Eagles, missing all of the 2025 season, which is part of why the Panthers signed Dowdle in the first place.

Now, Brooks is expected to enter OTAs and training camp fully healthy for the first time. Some have already counted him out, mostly because of two major knee injuries to the same ligament.

There is concern that Brooks's creativity and explosiveness may no longer be there. Even so, the Panthers seem optimistic about his outlook for 2026.

If healthy and maintaining a great deal of quickness and explosiveness, Brooks has a great chance of being a starter at some point in the 2026 campaign. He has all of the talent to be a great tailback for Carolina and could be the dynamic weapon Canales is hoping to display for his offense moving forward.

The Panthers could very well sign another running back in free agency or draft one, making it the third year in a row they have done so. Anything is possible, but assuming Brooks is in the team's plans, how they approach the position will showcase the trust they have in his recovery.

Should Brooks reach his level of potential after two ACL surgeries, it opens up so many possibilities for the Panthers' offense, both in the run and passing game. In the end, he could very well be the team's defining player, without them having to draft or sign one.