Panthers facing major wide receiver decision that could reshape free agency

The Carolina Panthers’ passing offense made a massive leap in 2025 as head coach Dave Canales' squad won the NFC South. Even so, the closer you look at the roster, the more obvious the problem becomes.

They don’t lack stars anymore. They lack answers behind them.

Carolina heads into free agency with a legitimate No. 1 receiver in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. The Panthers boast an ascending No. 2 pass-catcher in Jalen Coker, but almost nothing resembling stability after that. And with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette’s role uncertain, Carolina suddenly has a decision that could shape quarterback Bryce Young’s third season.

Carolina Panthers must find another dependable field-stretcher to round off their receiver room

Do they chase another pass-catcher aggressively, or do they take the quieter route?

If there is one part of this offseason that shouldn’t involve debate, it’s Coker. The former undrafted receiver earned Young’s trust late in the season and especially in the playoffs, stepping into the WR2 role as Legette struggled to carve out consistency. Carolina can control the Holy Cross product as an exclusive rights free agent, and all signs point toward a longer-term deal in the $8-10 million per year range.

The Panthers’ offense under Canales relies heavily on spacing, timing, and formation versatility. That means three and often four receiver sets. Two productive pass-catchers won't cut it if Carolina wants to take the next step.

Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne, and the inconsistent Legette haven’t provided dependable weekly production. That creates a structural problem, not just a talent one.

Defenses can tilt coverage toward McMillan without paying for it. Young is forced to throw into tighter windows. This is where the Panthers face their dilemma.

Two realistic archetypes exist in this free-agency class.

Rashid Shaheed would bring an element the Panthers currently lack: pure vertical stress. While his receiving production dipped with the Seattle Seahawks — 188 receiving yards in 10 games — his impact never really disappeared. He produced three return touchdowns, added 91 rushing yards, and has a track record as a productive second/third receiver earlier in his career.

Tyquan Thornton fits a different version of the same idea. He would bring speed that creates separation without demanding volume. With the Kansas City Chiefs, he quietly rebuilt his value by consistently getting open downfield and functioning as a situational third receiver while also contributing to the return game.

Sure, neither of these moves would dominate headlines, but they will help stabilize Young. The Panthers don’t need another weapon; they need a safety net.