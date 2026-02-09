Bryce Young opens up about what his Panthers future really feels like

The Carolina Panthers may finally have stability at quarterback. Bryce Young sounds like someone who wants it to stay that way.

After leading Carolina to an NFC South title and its first playoff appearance since 2017, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft addressed the topic everyone in the building knows is coming. A potential long-term extension.

On the Up and Adams Show during Super Bowl week, Young didn’t negotiate publicly. But he didn’t hide his feelings either.

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are aligned about the future

“I leave that up to my agent… I’m super grateful for the Panthers organization. I love Carolina. I’ve learned for that to be home for me now. I love the building. I love the people around me… I’m grateful to be a Panther.”

Young’s tone throughout the interview reflected a player comfortable with where his career and life have landed. He repeatedly emphasized gratitude and continuity rather than money or leverage. The message was clear: he wants to be in Carolina long-term.

The Panthers can sign Young to an extension as early as this offseason, and his 2025 season accelerated that conversation dramatically.

The former Alabama star threw for 3,011 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Young also managed 216 rushing yards and two scores on the ground as the Panthers won the NFC South for the first time in a decade.

More importantly, Young developed a reputation for late-game composure and toughness, even thriving when under pressure. In fact, since 2023, the Heisman Trophy winner has led 12 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, the highest in the NFL during that span.

“Sometimes when you’re getting hit, you’re like, ‘Alright, we’re playing football.’ Something kind of switches for me… You kind of enjoy getting back up.”

That mentality became part of Carolina’s identity. The Panthers plan to pick up Young’s fifth-year option this offseason, and general manager Dan Morgan praised the quarterback’s growth as a leader and field general.

“His work ethic, his ability to command the huddle, take control of the line of scrimmage… I just felt like he had a lot more command out there this year. Really coming into his own and getting better every week. I think Bryce has shown flashes of greatness… we have a young team building continuity and figuring themselves out.”

In other words, the Panthers view No. 9 as part of the foundation, not a question mark. Nothing in Young or Morgan’s comments suggested pressure, deadlines, or negotiation tension. Instead, both sides sound aligned.

The deal may come this offseason or later, but the direction is obvious. Carolina spent years searching for a franchise presence under center. Now the quarterback is talking like a franchise cornerstone.