Even Panthers' enemies are finally speaking the truth about Jaycee Horn

Jaycee Horn is a superstar in waiting. And not even the Carolina Panthers' heated division rivals can deny that.

The gifted cornerback silenced his critics and more during the 2024 season. It represented a crossroads campaign for Horn, who'd appeared just 22 times in his first three seasons due to various frustrating injuries. To say he turned the tide would be a major understatement.

Horn earned Pro Bowl honors and played 15 games. He cemented his status among the league's most promising shutdown presences, and the Panthers gave him a bumper new contract extension ahead of time in recognition of his exceptional efforts.

This was the best-case scenario. It's also a responsibility Horn is taking seriously, driving everyone to be better and emerging as a prominent leadership presence on defense over early offseason workouts after veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson left for the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

Carolina Panthers know Jaycee Horn is elite, and now their NFC South rivals see it too

Another big campaign is expected from Horn. This was also recognized by Luke Loffredo from The Saints Wire on USA Today Sports, who named the former first-round pick out of South Carolina as the best cornerback in the NFC South entering the new campaign.

"When healthy, Jaycee Horn is one of the most physically gifted corners in the league. Coming off a breakout 2024 season with 13 pass breakups and his first Pro Bowl nod, the former top-10 pick finally lived up to his potential." Luke Loffredo

When your rivals start praising you, you're doing something right.

The Panthers have a chance to make their presence felt within the division next season. Some problem positions could hold them back, but optimism is higher than it's been since David Tepper assumed ownership.

If head coach Dave Canales' squad wants to reach loftier expectations, they need their franchise cornerstones to be firing on all cylinders from start to finish. That includes Horn, who'll be tasked with locking down the opposition's best receiving threat every single week.

It's a challenge Horn should relish. Hopefully, third-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has the improved options needed to let the player move around the field depending on where the primary pass-catcher lines up.

And who knows, perhaps Horn's contract will start to look pretty cheap if he takes another leap forward in 2025.

