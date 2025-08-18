Ex-Panthers starter already looking like a home run signing on new team

Ejiro Evero has come in for criticism since joining the Carolina Panthers as defensive coordinator. One of his most glaring failures that irked fans was his decision to make Jeremy Chinn an afterthought.

The former second-round selection looked like a superstar after a rookie campaign for the ages. Chinn thrived at outside linebacker in 2020, displaying the instinctive ferocity that saw him become an instant fan favorite. Moving him back to the safety position saw his influence diminish slightly, and Evero didn't take long to make him a complete non-factor within his contentious 3-4 base scheme.

Chinn went to the fringes, and he couldn't wait to get out of town. The Washington Commanders knew how to maximize his skill set more effectively, and the Southern Illinois product enjoyed a renaissance year as head coach Dan Quinn's squad went from also-rans to the NFC Championship game.

Jeremy Chinn's career trajectory keeps going up after Carolina Panthers departure

Most fans thought Chinn would extend his stay in Washington. However, the Las Vegas Raiders came in with an offer he couldn't refuse — one that the Commanders were unwilling to match.

It's early days, but this already looks like a sound investment from the Raiders.

Chinn set the tone immediately and is looking to build on his regained momentum. He's been a revelation over training camp. His one interception and one pass defense during Las Vegas' preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers demonstrated the encouraging progress he's making in coverage to further raise his stock.

If Chinn can become more effective against the pass, that'll make him the complete package. And if this transitions consistently into a regular-season setting, the defensive back can propel himself into a conversation among the league's most dynamic safeties.

The Panthers are currently trotting out Nick Scott opposite free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig on the backend. That's drawn the ire of fans, although Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom are looking to unseat him quickly. Had Evero been more creative with Chinn, this wouldn't be the overlooked concern it appears right now.

As Evero looks to cool off his hot seat this season, Chinn's trajectory is pointing up. He's brimming with confidence after becoming increasingly frustrated in Carolina. One season with Quinn reminded everyone how good he can be if utilized effectively. Now, it's about taking things up another notch in pursuit of his first Pro Bowl appearance.

If this scenario comes to fruition, sending Chinn to the proverbial shadows will arguably be Evero's biggest mistake of all.

